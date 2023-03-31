New income tax rules: Proceeds from life insurance policy to tax-free income — changes from 1st April that you must know

Home / Money / Personal Finance /  New income taxation rules: Proceeds from life security argumentation to tax-free income — changes from 1st April that you must cognize

1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Asit Manohar

In FY24, caller income taxation slab will go by default taxation slab for an earning individual. Premium In FY24, caller income taxation slab will go by default taxation slab for an earning individual.

New income taxation rules: Proceeds from ULIP for yearly premium supra 2.50 lakh and life security argumentation for yearly premium supra 5 lakh will beryllium taxable successful FY24

New income taxation norm 2023: After ushering successful caller financial twelvemonth from 1st April 2023, a bully number of income taxation rules are going to change. These income taxation rules person been changed connected nan ground of Union Budget 2023 proposals that person been passed by nan parliament successful precocious done Finance Bill 20223. As per this Finance Bill, proceeds from nan income taxation policies complete nan yearly premium of 5 lakh will now go taxable from 1st April 2023 i.e. from tomorrow. So, it's not that each life security argumentation proceeds will beryllium taxable. Only those life security proceeds that person an yearly premium of complete 5 lakh will beryllium taxable from adjacent financial year.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had projected to levy taxation connected proceeds of life insurance policy pinch yearly premium of complete 5 lakh while presenting nan Union Budget 2023 citing, "It is projected to supply that wherever aggregate of premium for life security policies (other than ULIP) issued connected aliases aft 1st April, 2023 is supra 5 lakh, income from only those policies pinch aggregate premium up to 5 lakh shall beryllium exempt. This will not impact nan taxation exemption provided to nan magnitude received connected nan decease of personification insured. It will besides not impact security policies issued till 31st March, 2023."

In nan Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had imposed income taxation connected proceeds from ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan) connected yearly premium complete 2.5 lakh. So, from 1st April 2023, proceeds from ULIP connected yearly premium up to 2.50 lakh and proceeds from life insurance connected yearly premium up to 5 lakh will beryllium income taxation exempted.

Some different income taxation norm changes from 1st April

- From tomorrow, caller income taxation slab will go by-default taxation authorities for earning individuals. Now, if an earning individual wish to spell pinch nan aged taxation regime, needs to opt for nan aged taxation regime.

- Standard conclusion of 50,000 has been passed connected to some aged and caller income taxation regime.

- Tax free income for salaried individuals has now gone up to 7 lakh per annum from 1st April 2023.

