New income tax rules: Proceeds from life insurance policy to tax-free income — changes from 1st April that you must know

- Home
- Latest
- News
- Markets
- Premium
- Money
- Mutual Fund
- Industry
- Companies
- Technology
- Opinion
- Web Stories
- Videos
SearchMy Reads
e-paperNew
Notifications
Newsletters
IFSC Code FinderNew Web StoriesMintGenie For You
Top Sections
- News
- Companies
- Company News
- Start-ups
- Company Results
- Top Company Leader
- Technology
- Gadgets
- Tech Reviews
- App News
- Foldable Smartphones
- 5G Tech
- Markets
- Stock Markets
- Commodity News
- Mark To Market
- IPO News
- Live Blog
- Money
- Personal Finance
- Q&A
- Opinion
- Photos
- Mutual Funds
- Mint 50 - Top Mutual Funds
- News
- Insurance
- Lounge
- Opinion
- Views
- Columns
- Blogs
- Budget 2023
- Budget News
- Budget Expectations
- Budget Videos
- Opinion
- Auto News
- Sports
- Industry
- Banking News
- Infotech News
- Infrastructure
- Agriculture
- Manufacturing
- Energy News
- Retail News
- Videos
- India Investment Summit
- Annual Banking Conclave
- Mint Explainers
- Market Analysis
- Why Not Mint Money
- Business of Entertainment
- Long Story Capsule
- Mint Views
- Start-Up Diaries
- Money With Monika
- Mint Insight
- Digital Gurus
- Brand Masters
- Politics
- Education
- Impact Feature
- Brand Stories
- Podcast
Explore Mint
- About Us
- Mint Authors New
- Contact Us
- SITEMAP
- Terms of Use
- Subscriber - Terms of Use
- Cookie Policy
- Print Subscription
- Privacy Policy
- Disclaimer
- Mint Code
- Code of ethics
- Mint Apps
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All authorities reserved.
Home / Money / Personal Finance / New income taxation rules: Proceeds from life security argumentation to tax-free income — changes from 1st April that you must cognize
Asit Manohar
New income taxation rules: Proceeds from ULIP for yearly premium supra ₹2.50 lakh and life security argumentation for yearly premium supra ₹5 lakh will beryllium taxable successful FY24
New income taxation norm 2023: After ushering successful caller financial twelvemonth from 1st April 2023, a bully number of income taxation rules are going to change. These income taxation rules person been changed connected nan ground of Union Budget 2023 proposals that person been passed by nan parliament successful precocious done Finance Bill 20223. As per this Finance Bill, proceeds from nan income taxation policies complete nan yearly premium of ₹5 lakh will now go taxable from 1st April 2023 i.e. from tomorrow. So, it's not that each life security argumentation proceeds will beryllium taxable. Only those life security proceeds that person an yearly premium of complete ₹5 lakh will beryllium taxable from adjacent financial year.
Wait for it…
Log successful to our website to prevention your bookmarks. It'll conscionable return a moment.
Yes, Continue
You are conscionable 1 measurement distant from creating your watchlist!
Login Now
Wait for it…
Oops! Looks for illustration you person exceeded nan limit to bookmark nan image. Remove immoderate to bookmark this image.
×