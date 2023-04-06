New Indiana Jones trailer unveiled at Star Wars Celebration 2023

A caller trailer for Indiana Jones and nan Dial of Destiny has arrived.

In nan little clip, which tin beryllium viewed above, The Rolling Stones deed "Sympathy for nan Devil" plays arsenic Harrison Ford's Indiana rides a equine done a subway position – and tries to outrun an oncoming train.

"You've taken your chances, made your mistakes, and now, a last triumph!" Helena Shaw tells her godfather Indiana.

Set successful 1969 astatine nan bosom of nan Space Race, Indy is disconnected connected a caller escapade pinch his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). This clip around, he’ll beryllium battling Nazis and morally debating nan methods America is utilizing successful bid to hit nan Soviet Union to nan moon.

Indiana Jones and nan Dial of Destiny will besides characteristic a de-aged Ford successful immoderate flashback sequences – which we spot much of successful nan caller trailer. "That is my existent look astatine that age," Ford said connected The Late Show pinch Stephen Colbert astir nan scenes. "They person this artificial intelligence programme that tin spell done each ft of movie that Lucasfilm owns. Because I did a bunch of movies for them, they person each this footage, including movie that wasn't printed."

The last movie successful nan Indiana Jones franchise is directed by James Mangold (Logan) from Mads Mikkelsen stars arsenic Jürgen Voller, a erstwhile Nazi who has been hired by NASA to thief triumph nan Space Race. Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, and Boyd Holbrook each besides star.

MPAA gave nan movie a PG-13 standing owed to "sequences of unit and action, connection and smoking."

Indiana Jones and nan Dial of Destiny arrives connected nan large surface connected June 30. While we wait, cheque retired our guideline to nan remainder of nan champion upcoming movies connected nan sky successful 2023 and beyond.