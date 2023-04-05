New LEGO X-Wing Starfighter Is Bigger and Better Than Ever

LEGO

Just successful clip for Star Wars Day, LEGO is gearing up to release its 3rd X-Wing Starfighter build. Only this time, it’s bigger, better, and acold much costly than nan erstwhile two.

This point is massive, akin to different LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector models, for illustration nan UCS AT-AT Walker. The latest X-Wing Starfighter isn’t a mini artifact for illustration previous releases, and alternatively costs an eye-watering $240 but will springiness you a beautiful 1,949-piece group to slow combine and enjoy.

This is simply a must-build for nan eventual Star Wars fan. That’s because you’ll announcement each sorts of specifications throughout. All you Jedi masters will find nan T-65 has an updated helping and motor creation complete with 4L4 thrust engines, laser cannons, a elaborate cockpit, and overmuch more.

You tin spot R2-D2 successful nan designated socket down nan cockpit, flip nan Luke minifigure into nan Starfighter, and alert into nan postulation to return connected nan Rebel Alliance.

Once you yet decorativeness putting together astir 2,000 ceramic pieces, you’ll beryllium happy to cognize nan wings set to formation aliases onslaught mode. Or, usage it arsenic a speech starter and centerpiece pinch nan included show guidelines and day plaque afloat of X-Wing method specs and information.

While assembling this beautiful recreation of nan iconic fighter, you’ll announcement each sorts of much authentic creation changes, from Luke’s suit to nan elaborate lasers and engines. More importantly, astatine complete 21 inches long, this is nan biggest X-Wing Starfighter ever released by LEGO. It’ll beryllium disposable from May 4th for $239 astatine nan nexus below.