New-look Dodgers provide plenty of optimism in season-opening victory

When Dodgers players walked into their location clubhouse connected Thursday afternoon, they each recovered a vessel of vino waiting successful their locker, an aged 2020 cabernet sauvignon from Caymus Vineyards successful Napa Valley.

The gifts were courtesy of Jason Heyward, nan 13-year seasoned entering his first play successful nan Dodgers outfield.

They were much than a elemental motion of goodwill, too, serving alternatively arsenic a subtle reminder for a transitioning Dodgers squad shrouded successful uncertainty astatine nan commencement of a caller season.

“To make wine, you commencement disconnected knowing it’s gonna return time,” Heyward explained, drafting a parallel to this year’s Dodgers campaign.

“This group, we understand it takes clip to get wherever we want to go,” Heyward continued. “There’s a batch of grind successful that process. But astatine nan extremity of nan day, location is positivity astatine nan end.”

Indeed, connected nan opening nighttime of nan 2023 season, optimism reigned astatine Chavez Ravine.

Not only did nan Dodgers rustle past nan Arizona Diamondbacks successful a thorough 8-2 victory, but they did truthful by displaying nan champion type of their new-look team.

“I dream it’s a motion of things to come,” head Dave Roberts said. “It was a really well-executed crippled plan.”

The caller unit ace, Julio Urías, shined successful his first profession opening time start, overcoming 2 speedy runs to transportation six beardown innings successful beforehand of an adoring sell-out crowd.

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers during nan 2nd inning Thursday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The caller No. 3 hitter, catcher Will Smith, went 3 for 4 and drove 4 runs, including nan Dodgers’ first 3 of nan crippled to erase their early deficit.

Two of nan team’s seasoned offseason additions, J.D. Martinez and David Peralta, helped nan Dodgers propulsion distant pinch RBI knocks successful nan 5th inning.

Then successful nan sixth, Miguel Vargas and James Outman — who became nan first brace of rookies to commencement successful nan Dodgers opening time lineup since 1985 — put nan title retired of reach, pinch Vargas drafting a locomotion earlier Outman smashed a two-run location tally to left.

It was nan benignant of power nan Dodgers believed they could beryllium tin of this season; being led by its biggest stars astatine nan apical of nan order, bolstered by a operation of seasoned bats and young contributors astatine nan bottommost of nan lineup, and defined astir of each by a continued expertise to nutrient connected nan mound.

And while their expertise to repetition that blueprint complete nan grind of a afloat play — successful which nan club’s extent and cohesion will beryllium tested against nan inheritance of a seemingly improved section of National League contenders — remains a looming question, they didn’t person to hold agelong to commencement uncovering immoderate imaginable answers.

Dodgers fans stock their opinions connected nan transportation timepiece and whether it makes nan crippled amended aliases not.

“That’s a bully start,” Roberts said. “It conscionable allows them to benignant of drawback a breath.”

The Dodgers responded to immoderate early velocity bumps connected Thursday.

Down 2-0 entering nan third, Smith knotted nan people pinch a two-run single, going nan different measurement connected a two-strike fastball from Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen for a statement thrust to right.

Two innings later, nan 28-year-old catcher delivered pinch 2 strikes again, dropping an RBI azygous into shallow correct that put nan Dodgers successful beforehand for nan first time.

“He really was a star,” Roberts said. “As acold arsenic seeing pitches, getting two-strike hits, two-out RBIs, and conscionable having bully at-bats. Everyone other benignant of fell successful pinch that.”

Indeed, aft Smith’s go-ahead deed successful nan fifth, Martinez and Peralta strung together consecutive RBI singles to make it 5-2.

Then, Outman provided nan exclamation constituent an inning later, lining a two-run blast to near successful his Dodger Stadium debut.

“It was awesome,” said Outman, who appeared successful only 4 roadworthy games successful his MLB debut past year. “It was a dream travel true.”

Urías went connected a tear of his ain arsenic nan nighttime went on, retiring 13 of his last 15 batters while racking up six strikeouts and showing disconnected a caller pitch, a cutter.

The defense besides aided nan left-hander’s cause. Twice, Urías sewage an inning-ending double-play from his infield.

In nan sixth, Mookie Betts threw retired a runner astatine 2nd aft adjusting to a statement thrust that ricocheted disconnected nan area of nan wall successful foul ground.

For 1 night, it was everything nan Dodgers were hoping to spot — starting a play that will characteristic plentifulness of questions, and mightiness require renewed religion and patience, pinch a staunch reminder of nan talent and imaginable that remains successful nan building.

“We’ve sewage a awesome team, a awesome group of guys,” Peralta said. “And we showed it today.”