New Mayan discovery at an ancient site in Mexico is another clue into their past

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

The Mayan metropolis of Chichen Itza successful Mexico is 1 of nan astir celebrated ancient sites successful nan world. It's seen countless visitors complete nan years, and yet it still holds immoderate breathtaking surprises. Archaeologists location precocious uncovered a chromatic disk etched pinch 2 figures playing a celebrated Mesoamerican shot game. At much than a 1000 pounds, it's massive, and astatine much than a 1000 years old, it's a spot mysterious. For much connected this discovery, let's talk to David Stuart. He is simply a professor astatine nan University of Texas astatine Austin and an master successful Mayan culture. And he's helping decipher nan hieroglyphs carved into nan stone. David, invited to nan show.

DAVID STUART: Hi, Scott. How are you?

DETROW: I'm good. I mean, I've been looking astatine immoderate of nan pictures of nan stone. It looks beautiful worn down, which makes sense, but nan carvings are still beautiful distinct. What are you seeing erstwhile you look astatine it?

STUART: You know, arsenic you say, it's a small spot eroded. And, yeah, we do expect that for thing that's complete a 1000 years aged aliases so. But location are immoderate cool details. One of nan things that really stands retired to maine is it really has an inscription. It has a date. It has immoderate - astir apt immoderate names and things for illustration that. And these are little, valuable parts of history.

DETROW: Do we cognize what it says?

STUART: Well, this chromatic is of a definite benignant that nan ancient Maya carved for their shot courts for these ceremonial shot games. And we person akin examples from different places. And truthful nan inscription nary uncertainty talks astir nan dedication of 1 of these shot courts. Now, location is simply a really absorbing point astir this inscription, which is because of its date, which intends it's alternatively precocious successful Maya history, from astir nan twelvemonth 1000. It's successful a funny font...

DETROW: Right.

STUART: ...You mightiness say. It's successful a style that makes it a spot difficult for america to read.

DETROW: Interesting.

STUART: And truthful I wish I could conscionable publication it disconnected to you and show you precisely what it says, but it's really important to spot that there's thing we tin still benignant of activity connected and effort to crack. I deliberation there's a batch of activity still to beryllium done.

DETROW: So I saw this disc described arsenic - you know, immoderate articles astir it described it almost for illustration a first down marker successful shot today. Others said it was much for illustration a goalpost. Do you person a consciousness of really this was utilized successful nan game? And tin you show america what we cognize astir this crippled based connected different digs?

STUART: Yeah. So this - we deliberation it was utilized possibly for measurement purposes, an existent marker successful a shot court. We're not precisely judge wherever it was group originally, truthful it's a small difficult to say. But 1 of nan things that's a existent head-scratcher for america is really really nan crippled was played. We don't cognize really thing astir nan existent rules and capacity of nan crippled itself isolated from from immoderate scraps of accusation from, you know, nan clip nan Spanish arrived successful Mexico. They saw nan crippled being played and gave america a fewer clues astir it. But nan Maya had their ain measurement of doing it. You know, it was intelligibly a really important benignant of crippled for politics, for benignant of belief performances and things for illustration that. They integrated nan crippled into a batch of this pageantry that they had.

DETROW: You walk truthful overmuch clip studying this. There are truthful galore unknowns. If you could magically study 1 point astir nan civilization, what would it beryllium to thief unlock each nan things that you're trying to fig retired done findings?

STUART: Well, that's a awesome question. You know, erstwhile we publication their ancient history, we're reference their sound from that time. Right? And we're reading, really, astir nan kings and nan queens and nan 1%...

DETROW: Yeah.

STUART: ...You mightiness say, of Maya society. I wish we could study much from nan wider spectrum of society. I wish they had written down much astir nan full benignant of constitution of their authorities and society.

DETROW: That's David Stuart, professor astatine nan University of Texas and an master successful Mayan culture. Thank you truthful much.

STUART: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF JUANECO Y SU COMBO'S "CABALLITO NOCTURNO")

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All authorities reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages astatine www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created connected a unreserved deadline by an NPR contractor. This matter whitethorn not beryllium successful its last shape and whitethorn beryllium updated aliases revised successful nan future. Accuracy and readiness whitethorn vary. The charismatic grounds of NPR’s programming is nan audio record.