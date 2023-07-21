New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Bawaal’, ‘The Covenant’ and more

Here is nan afloat database of caller and upcoming titles connected nan platform

Surf Girls Hawai’i S1 - July 18

Surf Girls Hawai’i, produced by Hello Sunshine successful business pinch TOGETHXR, is a four-part docu-series astir nan adjacent procreation of Native Hawaiian female surfers arsenic they conflict for coveted spots connected nan master surfing World Tour. The bid has each nan behind-the-scenes of nan sport’s astir promising young stars, including Moana Jones Wong, Ewe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto, and Brianna Cope. The docu-series will show really they train, juggle obligations to their families, and return connected nan champion surfers successful nan world to triumph medals.

Fit Check: Confessions Of An Ukay Queen - July 20

Fit Check: Confessions Of An Ukay Queen, directed by Nuel C. Naval and written by Genesis Rodriguez, is a communicative astir Melanie (Kim Chiu) who was near by her ain mother erstwhile she was a baby. Wanting to show her talent on pinch her ambition of becoming a successful manner designer, she meets Chris (Jake Ejercito), a charming young manner executive, who notices her skills. Melanie finds herself connected a way toward self-awareness, empowerment, forgiveness, and nan chance of existent emotion arsenic she enters nan competitory and fast-paced world of nan Filipino manner industry.

Bawaal - July 21

Bawaal revolves astir Ajay Dixit, besides lovingly known arsenic Ajju bhaiya, played by Varun Dhawan. He is an mean albeit celebrated precocious schoolhouse history teacher, who enjoys mini celebrityhood successful his town, courtesy of nan clone image he has built astir himself. Circumstances compel him to embark connected a World War II way successful Europe, and he is forced to return on his newly-wed woman Nisha played by Janhvi Kapoor. He shares a strained narration pinch his wife. What follows is simply a bid of events that trial his matrimony and unit him to face a war.

The Covenant - July 21

The Covenant, by Guy Ritchie, centres connected Afghan expert Ahmed (Dar Salim) and US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal). Ahmed goes supra and supra to prevention Kinley’s life pursuing an ambush. When Kinley discovers that Ahmed and his family were not provided pinch safe transition to America arsenic promised, he is forced to make bully connected his committedness by going backmost to nan conflict area to get them earlier nan Taliban spell looking for them. The movie besides stars Sean Sagar in nan lead role.