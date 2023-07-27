New sport minister backs 'formal process' on abuse, voices support for Canadian women's soccer team

Newly named athletics curate Carla Qualtrough says she's unfastened to a "formal process" astir maltreatment successful sports, but that she won't measurement successful connected precisely what it will look for illustration yet.

The parliamentary committee for position of women has called for a nationalist inquiry

A female speaks to media reporters.

Minister of Sport and Physical Activity Carla Qualtrough speaks to nan media astatine Canada's believe convention up of nan team's Group B lucifer against Australia for nan Women's World Cup successful Melbourne, Australia, connected Sunday. (Victoria Adkins/The Associated Press)

Minister of Sport and Physical Activity Carla Qualtrough says she supports a "formal process" looking into maltreatment successful sports, and besides said positively astir nan nationalist women's shot team's conflict for salary equity.

"I americium perfectly committed to having a general process [that] is trauma informed, wherever we support our victims, wherever we perceive stories and we study arsenic overmuch arsenic we tin to amended nan system," Qualtrough told reporters successful Australia during a sojourn successful support of nan women's team, which is competing successful nan World Cup.

Qualtrough is caller successful her domiciled arsenic athletics minister, taking complete from Pascale St-Onge. She declined to opportunity specifically what benignant of process she would support.

"I don't person my instruction missive yet from nan premier minister, truthful we're going to person to hold and spot connected that one," she said.

WATCH | New athletics curate discusses Canadian women's team: 

Canadian curate of athletics proclaims 'Canadian women merit adjacent opportunity'

Carla Qualthrough, Minister of athletics for Canada talks astir nan government's efforts to supply equality to Canadian women's soccer.

Calls for a nationalist enquiry successful athletics person grown aft successive revelations and allegations of abuse across aggregate sports. Both nan parliamentary committee connected nan position of women and erstwhile athletics curate Kirsty Duncan person backed a nationalist inquiry.

St-Onge was supportive of nan idea, but had not elaborate its nonstop form.

"I've already committed to bringing a nationalist inquiry. It's a matter of time," St-Onge said successful May. "I'm still moving connected it. When I'm fresh to denote it, we will. But I've said again and again that it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of how."

Qualtrough, who antecedently served arsenic athletics curate from 2015 to 2017, said she was looking to build connected nan activity done by St-Onge.

"I'm going to activity really difficult to reconstruct that trust, to put successful spot mechanisms to make judge each athletes are safe and supported and really get backmost to benignant of nan basics of why we each emotion sport," she said.

Support for women's team

Qualtrough besides voiced her support for nan Canada women's nationalist shot team, which has been locked successful a conflict pinch Canada Soccer, nan nationalist sports organization, complete pay.

The Olympic champion women wanted nan aforesaid support and backing up of nan World Cup as nan men did earlier their shot showcase past twelvemonth successful Qatar. Both teams want Canada Soccer to unfastened their books and explicate why their programs are being trim this year.

"My inheritance is arsenic a quality authorities lawyer, truthful you're ne'er going to perceive maine opportunity thing but salary equity, adjacent salary for activity of adjacent value. Our women merit adjacent opportunities arsenic our men and we're going to make judge they person it," Qualtrough said.

WATCH | Deal reached connected Canadian women's shot pay: 

Women's shot squad reaches interim salary woody but opportunity nan conflict isn't over

Canada's women's shot squad has reached an interim woody pinch Canada Soccer for compensation, including immoderate prize money from nan Women's World Cup. But they opportunity they're not happy pinch nan choices they've had to make and will proceed to conflict for a broad statement aft nan World Cup.

The women's squad reached an interim woody pinch Canada Soccer earlier this week, but nan squad says location will beryllium much speech successful nan future.

"We person been forced to take betwixt compensation and nan backing required to clasp basal training camps. We person been forced to take betwixt receiving a adjacent stock of nan rewards from our teams' successes astatine nan World Cups and our committedness to adjacent salary and adjacent treatment," the squad said successful a connection Friday.

"These are choices we should not person had to make."

Qualtrough called nan woody a bully "baby step" but added she knew location was much to do.

"We each person to support going connected this, and truthful I'm down nan women 110 per cent."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Christian Paas-Lang covers national authorities for CBC News successful Ottawa arsenic an subordinate shaper pinch The House and a integer writer pinch CBC Politics. You tin scope him astatine [email protected]

    With files from The Canadian Press

