In this section of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They commencement disconnected pinch what it was for illustration to beryllium astatine nan New York Auto Show, past supply study connected each nan large reveals. The large reveals touched connected see nan 2025 Ram REV, 2024 Kia EV9, Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept, 2024 Hyundai Kona variants, 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness and 2024 Jeep Wrangler. They besides touch concisely connected immoderate non-NY news pinch a refresh of nan Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. Lastly, nan 2 talk nan cars they've been driving, including nan 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE and our long-term Toyota Sienna minivan.
Autoblog Podcast # 775
Get The Podcast
- Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to nan Autoblog Podcast successful iTunes
- Spotify – Subscribe to nan Autoblog Podcast connected Spotify
- RSS – Add nan Autoblog Podcast provender to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download nan MP3 directly
Rundown
- NY Auto Show
- 2025 Ram 1500 REV packs 650 horsepower, up to 500 miles of range
- Kia EV9 targets 300 miles of range, U.S. accumulation astatine NY Auto Show
- Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept is coming to reality
- 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric and state variants revealed pinch afloat specs astatine NY Auto Show
- 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness takes nan hatchback to literal caller heights
- 2024 Jeep Wrangler reveals much tech, refinement — and a cheaper 4xe
- News
- 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class gets a ray update
- What we're driving
- 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE
- Long-term 2023 Toyota Sienna
Feedback
- Email – [email protected]
- Review nan show connected Apple Podcasts
Autoblog is now unrecorded connected your smart speakers and sound assistants pinch nan audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play nan news from Autoblog” aliases "Alexa, unfastened Autoblog" to get your favourite car website successful audio shape each day. A narrator will return you done nan biggest stories aliases break down 1 of our broad trial drives.
Related video: