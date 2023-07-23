New Zealand's World Cup team evacuated after hotel fire

New Zealand's Women's World Cup squad was evacuated briefly connected Saturday after respective mini fires collapsed retired astatine their edifice successful Auckland, section media reported.

All squad members are accounted for and safe, authorities said.

Police charged a 34-year-old man pinch burglary and arson, nan Associated Press reported.

New Zealand and Australia are co-hosting nan ninth version of nan Women's World Cup. Saturday's occurrence was nan 2nd information incident successful nan 3 days since nan World Cup tournament began.

A uncommon shooting successful Auckland hours earlier nan charismatic opening of nan competition astatine a building tract successful Auckland had raised concerns among officials and nan public.

But location was nary denotation nan shooting was tied to nan game.

A infinitesimal of soundlessness for nan victims was held earlier New Zealand defeated Norway 1-0 successful nan first lucifer connected July 20.

What do we cognize astir nan incident astatine nan hotel?

At astir 7:45 p.m. section clip (1945 GMT/UTC) Saturday, the nationalist women's shot team, aliases nan Football Ferns, was evacuated from nan Pullman Hotel successful downtown Auckland.

New Zealand defender CJ Bott said players made it retired safely, saying a occurrence exit was spot smokey "but nan mostly of america sewage down nan different safe exit and we exited nan building perfectly fine."

Four group were treated for fume inhalation, according to nan New Zealand Herald newspaper.

Police said they considered nan occurrence to beryllium suspicious, but nary different specifications were disclosed.

Andrew Pragnell, nan CEO of New Zealand Football, thanked the police for their efforts to guarantee information successful some instances this week.

Pragnell said further measures were besides successful spot successful respect to information astatine nan tournament.

The New Zealand squad will continue group games astatine nan tourney connected Tuesday pinch a lucifer against nan Philippines successful Wellington.

