‘Newcastle’ deserve ‘huge praise’ for how they defend as Frank tells his players how to beat them

Brentford leader Thomas Frank has hailed really Eddie Howe has Newcastle group up defensively – which is nan logic they are pushing for Champions League.

The Magpies romped to a 5-1 triumph astatine West Ham connected Wednesday night pursuing up an awesome show erstwhile beating Manchester United 2-0 connected Tyneside.

As good arsenic boasting a formidable frontline lead by Sweden striker Alexander Isak, Eddie Howe’s broadside person nan champion protect grounds successful nan Premier League conceding conscionable 20 goals successful 28 matches.

Frank knows Brentford will look a stern trial to breakdown nan visitors astatine nan Gtech Community Stadium arsenic his men look to respond pursuing a 1-0 nonaccomplishment astatine Old Trafford successful midweek.

“They (Newcastle) merit immense praise for nan measurement they defend. They are clear successful what they want,” Frank said.

“They person a very good drilled and good picked backmost five, including (goalkeeper Nick) Pope.

“It looks for illustration they person played together forever. They are ever successful nan correct positions and they are very bully successful nan duels.

“We request to lucifer their power and intensity, triumph capable second-balls and nan set-piece battle.

“Hopefully we will beryllium bully capable successful spells connected nan shot to create capable opportunities.”

Frank has been impressed pinch nan activity erstwhile Bournemouth leader Howe has done astatine St James’ Park, which continues nether nan spotlight fixed Newcastle’s spending power.

“He did a apical occupation astatine Bournemouth. They were an illustration to travel having sewage promoted and established themselves successful nan Premier League,” Frank told a property conference.

“He has sewage an opportunity astatine a nine that wants to beryllium successful nan apical 4 and they are decidedly doing everything that tin to possibly moreover beryllium location this season.

“They person done fantastic, nan measurement (Howe and his coaching staff) came successful past twelvemonth and turned things astir comparatively quickly.

“Now really they person fine-tuned their style to beryllium energetic, pressing, beingness and move is very impressive.”

After earlier going connected a 12-match unbeaten convention tally to push up into nan apical half of nan table, nan Bees saw their winless tally widen to 3 games pinch conclusion to Erik 10 Hag’s broadside connected Wednesday night.

Frank feels what his broadside person achieved truthful acold this season, pushing connected up nan convention alternatively than battling to enactment successful it, shows conscionable really acold nan nine person come.

“It shouldn’t beryllium possible, but connected nan different hand, it is imaginable because this is shot and that is nan beauty of it,” nan Danish coach said.

“No matter really large of a quality location is successful position of nan financial situation, location is ever a chance erstwhile you spell into a game.

“I deliberation we person recovered a measurement to compete successful nan Premier League, but besides a measurement to compete against nan ‘top six’ wherever we tweak it somewhat compared to immoderate of nan different games, possibly that is nan key.

“I emotion my team. I deliberation their application, determination and activity complaint is an illustration to travel for a batch of clubs.”

