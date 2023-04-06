Newcastle plot to hijack Arsenal move for Leicester man after ‘entering talks,’ Arteta won’t be happy

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Newcastle plot to hijack Arsenal move for Leicester man after ‘entering talks,’ Arteta won’t be happy
Arsenal target Youri Tielemans observe a Leicester extremity against Everton.

Newcastle United are preparing to rival Arsenal for nan signature of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer, according to reports.

The Foxes are group to suffer nan Belgium world arsenic he has many times refused to motion a statement extension, pinch his existent woody astatine nan King Power group to expire astatine nan extremity of nan season.

As a result, Tielemans will beryllium disposable connected a free transfer, truthful he will beryllium a awesome bargain for whichever squad comes retired connected apical for his signature.

It has been wide reported that Arsenal are nan large favourites to motion nan 25-year-old, with nan nine officially ‘opening talks’ pinch Tielemans recently.

Liverpool person besides antecedently registered an liking successful signing Tielemans, but reportedly ‘pulled out’ of negotiations aft they decided to attraction connected replacement targets.

However, it now seems Newcastle could perchance scupper Mikel Arteta’s plans by opening their ain talks pinch nan midfielder’s entourage.

This is according to Football Insider, who declare that nan Magpies could perchance hijack Arsenal’s pursuit of Tielemans.

Their study adds that nan Belgian’s statement demands are ‘high,’ but that shouldn’t beryllium a problem for Newcastle aliases nan Gunners pinch nan Premier League rivals expected to person plentifulness of money to walk this summer.

Newcastle person been perfectly flying nether Eddie Howe this season, presently sitting successful 3rd spot successful nan Premier League array and successful pinch a awesome chance of qualifying for nan Champions League.

While nan performances of midfielders specified arsenic Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes person been cardinal to nan Tynesider’s success, Howe is still reportedly keen to bolster that area this summer.

With that successful mind, Tielemans could perchance beryllium nan perfect cut-price campaigner to supply screen successful nan mediate of nan parkland for Newcastle, but arsenic mentioned, Arsenal will besides do everything they tin to get a woody complete nan line.

Since joining Leicester for astir £40m successful 2019, nan Belgian has undoubtedly been 1 of their astir important players.

Overall, successful 187 appearances for nan Foxes, Tielemans has scored 28 goals and made 25 assists overall.

The goals he has scored person often been absolute screamers, too.

The midfielder played a cardinal domiciled successful Leicester’s FA Cup-winning run nether Brendan Rodgers successful nan 2020/21 season, scoring a stunning extremity successful nan last against Chelsea which yet won his squad nan game.

Given Newcastle haven’t won a awesome trophy since 1955, Howe will nary uncertainty beryllium looking to motion players who tin present successful large games, and Tielemans surely fits into that category.

READ MORE: Moyes backmost nether nan microscope arsenic rampant Newcastle gleefully judge West Ham generosity

More
Source Football365

Related Article

Chelsea planning £70 million swoop for Manchester United target after World Cup exploits

Chelsea planning £70 million swoop for Manchester United target after World Cup exploits

50 minutes ago
We are not planning to sack Nana Yaw Amponsah – Asante Kotoko board

We are not planning to sack Nana Yaw Amponsah – Asante Kotoko board

1 hour ago
JUST IN: CAF throws support behind Morocco's joint bid to host 2030 World Cup

JUST IN: CAF throws support behind Morocco's joint bid to host 2030 World Cup

1 hour ago
Morocco’s bid to host 2030 World Cup “now the bid of the African Continent” – CAF President

Morocco’s bid to host 2030 World Cup “now the bid of the African Continent” – CAF President

1 hour ago
8th Ramadan football tournament fixed for April 29 &amp; 30

8th Ramadan football tournament fixed for April 29 & 30

1 hour ago
Arsenal target ‘wants’ summer move – Newcastle, Forest ‘lurking’ as club set £13m asking price

Arsenal target ‘wants’ summer move – Newcastle, Forest ‘lurking’ as club set £13m asking price

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

19 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

9 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

9 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

9 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.