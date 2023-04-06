Newcastle plot to hijack Arsenal move for Leicester man after ‘entering talks,’ Arteta won’t be happy

Newcastle United are preparing to rival Arsenal for nan signature of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer, according to reports.

The Foxes are group to suffer nan Belgium world arsenic he has many times refused to motion a statement extension, pinch his existent woody astatine nan King Power group to expire astatine nan extremity of nan season.

As a result, Tielemans will beryllium disposable connected a free transfer, truthful he will beryllium a awesome bargain for whichever squad comes retired connected apical for his signature.

It has been wide reported that Arsenal are nan large favourites to motion nan 25-year-old, with nan nine officially ‘opening talks’ pinch Tielemans recently.

Liverpool person besides antecedently registered an liking successful signing Tielemans, but reportedly ‘pulled out’ of negotiations aft they decided to attraction connected replacement targets.

However, it now seems Newcastle could perchance scupper Mikel Arteta’s plans by opening their ain talks pinch nan midfielder’s entourage.

This is according to Football Insider, who declare that nan Magpies could perchance hijack Arsenal’s pursuit of Tielemans.

Their study adds that nan Belgian’s statement demands are ‘high,’ but that shouldn’t beryllium a problem for Newcastle aliases nan Gunners pinch nan Premier League rivals expected to person plentifulness of money to walk this summer.

Newcastle person been perfectly flying nether Eddie Howe this season, presently sitting successful 3rd spot successful nan Premier League array and successful pinch a awesome chance of qualifying for nan Champions League.

While nan performances of midfielders specified arsenic Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes person been cardinal to nan Tynesider’s success, Howe is still reportedly keen to bolster that area this summer.

With that successful mind, Tielemans could perchance beryllium nan perfect cut-price campaigner to supply screen successful nan mediate of nan parkland for Newcastle, but arsenic mentioned, Arsenal will besides do everything they tin to get a woody complete nan line.

Since joining Leicester for astir £40m successful 2019, nan Belgian has undoubtedly been 1 of their astir important players.

Overall, successful 187 appearances for nan Foxes, Tielemans has scored 28 goals and made 25 assists overall.

The goals he has scored person often been absolute screamers, too.

The midfielder played a cardinal domiciled successful Leicester’s FA Cup-winning run nether Brendan Rodgers successful nan 2020/21 season, scoring a stunning extremity successful nan last against Chelsea which yet won his squad nan game.

Given Newcastle haven’t won a awesome trophy since 1955, Howe will nary uncertainty beryllium looking to motion players who tin present successful large games, and Tielemans surely fits into that category.

READ MORE: Moyes backmost nether nan microscope arsenic rampant Newcastle gleefully judge West Ham generosity