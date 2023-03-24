News24.com | Adriaan Basson | We see you! The people who build, shape and grow South Africa

News24 salutes those who build, style and turn South Africa. (Photo credits from left: Supplied by Thabiso Sekhula, Supplied by Nikiwe Dlova, Alfonso Nqunjana/News24)

Today is Good News Day connected News24 and we observe those who don't only get enraged by nan problems successful our society, but do thing astir it, writes Adriaan Basson.

South Africans aren't only world champions successful rugby. We are besides world leaders successful self-flagellation and talking each different into a perpetual authorities of depression.



A twelvemonth ago, News24 decided to flip nan switch. For 1 day, each year, we will displacement nan attraction to nan good, nan resilient, nan beautiful and nan brave successful our country. Because we person tons of that.

1 April is Good News Day astatine News24 and, for 1 day, we will flood nan watercourse pinch stories of hope, endurance and kindness.

Pessimism isn't smart

There was a paragraph successful Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore's brilliant sentiment piece in News24 connected Friday that stuck pinch me: "Pessimism seems smart, but it isn't. There is an 'optimism stigma', particularly successful South Africa."

"I deliberation I cognize why. People judge that if they are pessimistic, they are prudent and reasoning critically, and will someway telephone retired diminution and failure. If optimistic, they judge they will someway tolerate nan unacceptable. This is not nan case. Seeing imaginable makes you much enraged by failure."

Gore referred peculiarly to our mediocre authorities of power proviso and normalised load shedding. For a state pinch world-class engineers, technicians, abundant earthy resources and plentifulness of sunlight, we should not person to beryllium redeeming for inverters, star panels, artillery lamps and candles.



But is that a logic to autumn into perpetual pessimism and deprive yourself and those astir you of hope? Certainly not.

The group filling News24's pages coming are besides enraged by nan authorities of galore things successful our country, but they are doing thing to realise nan imaginable Gore wrote about.

Our challenge

Like Carla Mathyse and Candace Eslick from nan University of Cape Town who are processing greenish cooking substance for low-income households. Or Amina Abrahams from Cape Town who mislaid her job, but started her ain catering business and now employs 30 people.

Or Boitumelo Monageng, nan laminitis and CEO of Swypa Delivery, who took online nutrient deliveries from section eateries into Soweto and Tembisa.

For Jacob Madisha from Atteridgeville, seeing quiet children be schoolhouse prompted him to commencement nan Ponelopele non-profit organisation that now feeds astir 250 children pinch meal regular successful nan township.

Charlene Pienaar, nan unsighted golfing champion, challenges america all:

You request to acquisition life and make it a journey. There are truthful galore things that you tin do successful life, nary matter. Every time is changeless learning connected and disconnected nan play course. I want to show that pinch patience, and perseverance you tin conquer anything, you conscionable request to spell retired and acquisition life and turn each and each day.

There are thousands, no, millions of South Africans who aftermath up each time to persevere, to conquer, to acquisition and to grow. We salute each and each 1 of you and wish you a happy Good News Day!



- Adriaan Basson is editor-in-chief of News24.

