News24.com | BREAKING | Two bystanders shot dead in Benoni cash-in-transit heist

25 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. News24.com | BREAKING | Two bystanders shot dead in Benoni cash-in-transit heist

Two bystanders were killed during a cash-in-transit heist successful Benoni.

Two bystanders were killed during a cash-in-transit heist successful Benoni.

  • Two group were changeable dormant during a cash-in-transit heist successful Benoni.
  • A defender and a personnel of nan nationalist were injured.
  • An undisclosed magnitude of rate was taken.

An equipped pack of cash-in-transit robbers "randomly" changeable 2 bystanders dormant during a heist successful Benoni connected Wednesday morning.

A defender and a personnel of nan nationalist were injured during nan chaos.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Ignatius Maphike said nan incident took spot soon aft 08:00.

The "heavily armed" pack targeted nan van successful Putfontein Road, Crystal Park, according to constabulary spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

"Members of nan nationalist are warned to debar Putfontein Road arsenic this is still an progressive crime scene," Mathe added.

The defender was injured erstwhile nan robbers collapsed into nan rate van.

WATCH | Three suspected robbers killed, others arrested aft shootout pinch Joburg cops

The 2 victims, some men, were "randomly changeable astatine by nan equipped gang", Mathe said.

Another personnel of nan nationalist was injured and transported to infirmary for treatment.

"Police successful Gauteng person mobilised resources to apprehend a group of heavy equipped suspects pursuing a cash-in-transit heist [in] Ekurhuleni," Mathe said.

"The SAPS has mobilised its crime segment experts, including nan SAPS explosive disposal portion to investigate, while a multi-disciplinary squad has been dispatched to hunt for nan equipped suspects."

Two bystanders were killed successful a cash-in-transit he

Two bystanders were killed successful a cash-in-transit heist successful Benoni connected Wednesday morning.

Two bystanders were killed successful a cash-in-transit he

Two bystanders were killed successful a cash-in-transit heist successful Benoni connected Wednesday morning.

Three vehicles person been recovered, according to Mathe.

"Police person already recovered 3 getaway vehicles, which see a burnt-out golden BMW sedan, a metallic sedan and a achromatic Audi A1. An undisclosed magnitude of money has been taken," she said.

Maphike said it was believed that nan vehicles had mendacious registration plates.

Anyone who has further accusation astir nan incident tin interaction Crystal Park constabulary connected 082 822 8315 aliases Crime Stop connected 08600 10111.

More
Source News24

Related Article

'I'd have loved to see Cassius with the U-23, not with Bafana'

'I'd have loved to see Cassius with the U-23, not with Bafana'

54 minutes ago
Trump charged: How the world reacted to his arrest

Trump charged: How the world reacted to his arrest

56 minutes ago
Israeli police storm iconic mosque (VIDEOS)

Israeli police storm iconic mosque (VIDEOS)

1 hour ago
Energy state of emergency to be lifted on Wednesday

Energy state of emergency to be lifted on Wednesday

1 hour ago
WATCH | Donald Trump's historical day of indictment in an American first

WATCH | Donald Trump's historical day of indictment in an American first

1 hour ago
Harith welcomes ruling after being acquitted of any wrongdoing

Harith welcomes ruling after being acquitted of any wrongdoing

1 hour ago

Popular Article

News24.com | Lions rise above off-field row to string together rip-roaring results: 'It's actually helped us'

News24.com | Lions rise above off-field row to string together rip-roaring results: 'It's actually helped us'

14 hours ago
James Gunn Gets Honest About Superhero Movie Fatigue

James Gunn Gets Honest About Superhero Movie Fatigue

15 hours ago
News24.com | Eskom exemption outcry: Cosatu warns of more state capture, Godongwana to brief Parliament

News24.com | Eskom exemption outcry: Cosatu warns of more state capture, Godongwana to brief Parliament

14 hours ago
News24.com | Cleaners at a Durban informal settlement say they use their own money to fix broken toilets

News24.com | Cleaners at a Durban informal settlement say they use their own money to fix broken toilets

14 hours ago
Cash App creator dies following stabbing in San Francisco

Cash App creator dies following stabbing in San Francisco

4 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.