An equipped pack of cash-in-transit robbers "randomly" changeable 2 bystanders dormant during a heist successful Benoni connected Wednesday morning.

A defender and a personnel of nan nationalist were injured during nan chaos.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Ignatius Maphike said nan incident took spot soon aft 08:00.

The "heavily armed" pack targeted nan van successful Putfontein Road, Crystal Park, according to constabulary spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

"Members of nan nationalist are warned to debar Putfontein Road arsenic this is still an progressive crime scene," Mathe added.

The defender was injured erstwhile nan robbers collapsed into nan rate van.

The 2 victims, some men, were "randomly changeable astatine by nan equipped gang", Mathe said.

Another personnel of nan nationalist was injured and transported to infirmary for treatment.

"Police successful Gauteng person mobilised resources to apprehend a group of heavy equipped suspects pursuing a cash-in-transit heist [in] Ekurhuleni," Mathe said.



"The SAPS has mobilised its crime segment experts, including nan SAPS explosive disposal portion to investigate, while a multi-disciplinary squad has been dispatched to hunt for nan equipped suspects."

Three vehicles person been recovered, according to Mathe.

"Police person already recovered 3 getaway vehicles, which see a burnt-out golden BMW sedan, a metallic sedan and a achromatic Audi A1. An undisclosed magnitude of money has been taken," she said.

Maphike said it was believed that nan vehicles had mendacious registration plates.

Anyone who has further accusation astir nan incident tin interaction Crystal Park constabulary connected 082 822 8315 aliases Crime Stop connected 08600 10111.