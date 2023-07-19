News24.com | By 'mutual agreement', Putin won't attend BRICS summit - Presidency

B y "mutual agreement", Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be nan BRICS Summit successful South Africa adjacent month.

The International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin's apprehension successful March, and South Africa, arsenic a signatory to nan Rome Statute, was obliged to comply pinch it.

However, foreign curate Sergey Lavrov will be nan arena instead.

A imaginable negotiated situation has been averted aft nan Presidency announced connected Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be nan BRICS acme successful South Africa adjacent month.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin's apprehension successful March for alleged warfare crimes perpetrated during Russia's penetration of Ukraine.

By law, South Africa, arsenic a signatory to nan Rome Statute, would beryllium obliged to apprehension him if he came into nan country.



In tribunal papers President Cyril Ramaphosa filed, he said he feared "the declaration of war" if Putin were to beryllium arrested.



"It would beryllium a reckless, unconstitutional and unlawful workout of nan powers conferred upon nan authorities to state warfare pinch Russia by arresting President Putin," Ramaphosa told nan court.



"My authorities and I person law obligations to protect nan nationalist sovereignty, bid and information of nan republic and its people."

READ | Russia promised a atomic onslaught connected immoderate state that arrests Putin. Ramaphosa took it seriously

On Wednesday, nan Presidency released a connection connected nan preparations for nan BRICS summit, scheduled from 22 to 24 August, successful which Ramaphosa confirmed South Africa's readiness to big nan event.



"President Ramaphosa has successful caller months and weeks held a number of consultations connected nan hosting of nan summit. The President’s astir caller consultation successful this respect took spot past night, Tuesday 18 July 2023, astatine nan BRICS Political Party Dialogue successful Gauteng.



"The acme will beryllium attended by nan leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa.



The connection continued:

By communal agreement, President Vladimir Putin of nan Russian Federation will not be nan acme but nan Russian Federation will beryllium represented by Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov.

The Presidency said a broad connection connected nan substantive issues to beryllium covered astatine nan acme and different related overseas argumentation matters would beryllium issued successful owed course.



"President Ramaphosa is assured that nan acme will beryllium a occurrence and calls connected nan federation to widen nan basal hospitality to nan galore delegates who will get from various parts of nan continent and nan globe."



On Friday, successful an question and reply pinch News24, Mashatile said nan authorities had been trying to seduce Putin not to come, but its efforts had not borne fruit.

ALSO READ | Russia promised a atomic onslaught connected immoderate state that arrests Putin. Ramaphosa took it seriously

Mashatile leads a committee Ramaphosa established to woody pinch nan rumor of Putin's arrest.



"It's a large dilemma for us. Of course, we cannot apprehension him. It's almost for illustration you induce your friend to your house, and past apprehension them. That's why, for us, his not coming is nan champion solution," Mashatile said.



"The Russians are not happy, though. They want him to come," he added.

The ANC and DA welcomed nan decision. "We invited this and yet putting this matter to remainder successful bid for america and different processing countries to attraction connected nan pressing issues of nan time – poorness and unemployment," ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said. Speaking to News24 earlier nan "mutual agreement" that Putin would not travel to South Africa was released, ANC lawman secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane backed Ramaphosa's position that nan imaginable apprehension of Putin could beryllium seen arsenic a declaration of warfare and warned against arrogance successful viewing nan matter differently. "Everyone should admit nan informing issued by nan President. Any different effort of being arrogant successful this business aliases being bullied would lead to a warfare situation, and that is not what we want," she said. DA leader John Steenhuisen said successful a connection South Africa's estimation connected nan world shape and its committedness to upholding nan norm of rule were astatine liking successful this matter. "The DA firmly believes that nary one, sloppy of their position, should beryllium supra nan law. Our committedness to nan principles of justice, accountability, and adherence to world treaties won nan time against nan ANC and their Russian ally," said Steenhuisen.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa and Putin had a telephonic chat connected Saturday, astatine Ramaphosa's request.



The statements released by some presidents aft nan chat made nary mention of nan apprehension warrant.



"The president of South Africa informed Vladimir Putin astir nan preparations for nan upcoming BRICS acme scheduled for August 22 to 24 successful Johannesburg," publication nan Kremlin's statement.



Ramaphosa's connection did not mention nan upcoming acme astatine all.