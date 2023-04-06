News24.com | Cape Town officer who shot and killed homeless man tells court he acted in 'self-defence'

The execution proceedings of a Cape Town rule enforcement serviceman who changeable and killed a bum man past twelvemonth kicked disconnected successful nan Wynberg Regional Court connected Thursday.

The State’s first witnesser recounted successful item his type of events of nan greeting Dumisani Joxo was changeable dead. He revealed that he was nan 1 having an statement pinch officers that greeting and that Joxo had been defending him.

The serviceman pleaded not blameworthy to nan complaint of execution and told nan court, successful a statement, that he had been acting successful self-defence erstwhile nan changeable went off.

Dressed successful a buttoned red-chequered garment and acheronian greenish pants, Luvolwethu Kati took to nan dock. He is accused of shooting dormant Dumisani Joxo, who was homeless, connected 9 January 2022 successful Rondebosch.

The proceedings was group to statesman connected 13 February, but could not proceed because immoderate of nan State’s witnesses were not successful court. The matter returned to tribunal connected Thursday, but sewage disconnected to a unsmooth commencement arsenic nan witnesses were absent yet again.

Magistrate Heather Paulse adjourned nan proceedings. When nan lawsuit resumed astir 30 minutes later, charismatic Ebrahim Arend told nan tribunal that nan witnesses needed isiXhosa and Afrikaans interpreters. He said nan State was fresh to proceed, though each of nan witnesses were not present.

In a statement, publication by his lawyer John Riley, Kati explained that he and a workfellow had arrived astatine nan Liesbeek River Trail, responding to a title that a group of bum group were cooking a repast complete an unfastened fire. Kati said a scuffle collapsed retired betwixt him and different resident, and he thought that Joxo would return retired his pistol.

Kati admitted to firing 1 changeable pinch his work pistol, but told nan tribunal that he had been acting successful self-defence. After firing nan shot, Kati explained that Joxo past fell.

The first witness, Linda Mbuqe, testified that he was surviving successful a makeshift building astatine nan Liesbeek River Trail astatine nan clip of nan shooting. On nan greeting of nan incident, he said that Joxo told him to make thing to eat truthful Mbuqe could return medication, because he had tested affirmative for Covid-19.



Mbuqe said he past boiled h2o successful a cookware complete a occurrence and made pap. He said that was erstwhile nan rule enforcement officers arrived and kicked complete nan pot.

"[The serviceman then] took retired his pistol and held it astatine his correct side,” Mbuqe told nan court. "That’s what shocked me."

Joxo was successful his shelter astatine nan time, he said. "After I saw what [the officer] was doing, I called Dumisani and told him to look astatine what’s happening. This man is conscionable putting retired his firearm."

Mbuqe said he past grabbed a prime axe and walked towards Kati. He admitted that he was angry. He said that he had explained to Kati that he was quiet and needed to eat to return his medication. Kati’s workfellow past took nan axe from Mbuqe.

At this stage, Joxo came retired of his tent, followed by his partner Christin Coleridge and her son. Mbuqe said that respective different residents besides came to find retired what had happened. He added that Joxo had go upset erstwhile he heard that Kati had knocked complete nan pot, and started swearing astatine him.

'I heard group screaming'

Mbuqe said that Kati had past moved towards him, pushed him against his feature pinch 1 manus and pulled nan trigger pinch his different hand. The slug deed Joxo who was opinionated down him.

"I past heard group screaming," he said.

He had looked complete his enarthrosis and seen Joxo connected nan crushed pinch humor coming retired of his mouth. Kati had past called for backup, Mbuqe said.

During his cross-examination, Riley asked Mbuqe whether nan occurrence was still burning erstwhile rule enforcement officers had arrived. Mbuqe said no.

Riley noted that successful Mbuqe’s connection to police, he had stated that nan occurrence was still burning and that he was still preparing porridge erstwhile nan officers arrived. Mbuqe said nan occurrence was already doused by nan clip Kati and his workfellow arrived.

According to Riley, successful Mqube’s type to nan prosecution, he stated that he had "grabbed" nan axe grip because he was angry. He told nan tribunal that he had utilized nan grip to guidelines up because he was excessively weak, arsenic he had Covid-19.

Magistrate Paulse said that, should Kati beryllium recovered blameworthy of murder, he could look up to 15 years successful situation arsenic a first-time offender.

The matter was postponed and Kati’s bail of R1 000 was extended until nan proceedings resumes connected 13 April.