News24.com | Court orders man to pay over R23 000 monthly in maintenance to estranged wife, children

The man was besides ordered to lend to nan woman 's ineligible costs of R650 000, payable successful instalments of R100 000 per month.

The parties are successful nan process of getting divided aft being joined for 24 years.

The judgement was delivered connected 28 March, and nan mates cannot beryllium named to protect nan personality of their 2 boys.

The begetter entered into an extra-marital matter pinch different female he now lives with. He moved retired of their shared location connected 11 January 2020.

The man had been nan superior breadwinner and continued to support his estranged woman and their sons aft leaving nan communal home.

The tribunal said nan man provided nary mentation for nan simplification successful contributions and did not authorities he did not person nan financial intends to support his estranged partner and children arsenic he did before.

It added:

It appears that nan responsive is deliberately acting to cripple nan applicant financially.

The female approached nan tribunal for thief getting her estranged hubby to support her and their children.



In tribunal papers, nan female submitted they had a precocious modular of surviving - having houses successful Midstream Estate and driving luxury vehicles.

Since 2015, they person travelled to various African countries for camping holidays, visiting Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, Angola, and more.

Some of these overland trips costs betwixt R250 000 and R300 000.

But, nan tribunal papers said, since nan commencement of divorcement proceedings, nan man reduced his contributions and promised nan female he would guarantee she walked retired of nan divorcement pinch nothing.

The female said her wellness deteriorated importantly since nan separation, and successful January 2020, she was diagnosed pinch thyroid cancer.

Doctors removed nan thyroid, and she was prescribed medication. She is presently successful remission.

"She became highly depressed and struggled to header pinch nan trauma caused by nan beingness and intelligence maltreatment that she had suffered astatine nan hands of nan responsive during their marriage.

"Furthermore, she had to woody pinch nan fearfulness and uncertainty that her crab test caused. She frankincense required curen from a scientist to date."

The female revenge a missive of request done her attorneys, and nan man paid R20 000 per period towards attraction since February 2020.

She said she utilized nan money for food, groceries, cleaning materials, clothes, and different incidental expenses.

But from May 2020, nan man abruptly reduced this to R10 000 per period and informed her he was paying nan sons straight an magnitude of R5 000 each since they were nary longer minors.

In May 2020, nan man stopped paying her substance bill, DSTV relationship and home worker's salary.

In August 2021, he stopped paying her cellphone bill; successful March 2022, he stopped paying nan 1 son's "maintenance money".

In June 2022, some children started moving for nan man and received salaries.

The tribunal said:

The applicant was near successful dire straits.

She worked arsenic a income typical and earned a 10% commission.



The female besides did trading for and sells blinds for a blinds company. Her income from some endeavours was meagre.

The tribunal said nan female revenge a financial disclosure shape (FDF) and stated she lived connected nan poorness statement because she could not salary for her mundane expenses.

Her monthly expenses, excluding nan money she spent connected their 2 children, amounted to R39 047 per month.

As he declared successful his first FDF, nan full worth of nan man's assets amounted to much than R11 000 000.

In his submitted affidavit, he denied nan allegations against him. He claimed he paid attraction of adjacent to R47 000 per period and had ever been consenting to support nan female reasonably.

The tribunal said nan man was evasive regarding nan mobility of whether he could aliases could not spend nan amounts she demanded and was silent regarding his spending patterns, arsenic alleged by nan woman.

It ordered him to salary attraction of R23 500 per period connected aliases earlier nan first time of nan period to nan woman.

The man was ordered to lend to nan woman's ineligible fees of R650 000, payable successful instalments of R100 000 per month.



He was besides ordered to salary nan costs of nan application.

"The applicant is entitled to beryllium maintained successful nan aforesaid modular of surviving that she enjoyed during nan subsistence of nan parties' marriage, taxable that nan responsive tin spend to support them successful that modular of living.

"It is not expected of her to trim her modular of surviving conscionable because nan responsive refuses to salary her due maintenance.

"After all, nan responsive admits that because they are still joined to 1 another, he has a work to support her," nan tribunal said.