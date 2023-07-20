News24.com | Dakar the toughest? SA's Landman explains why 'insane' Romaniacs is more dangerous

Kirsten Landman heads to nan Red Bull Romaniacs for nan first clip since 2018.



The rider explains nan differences betwixt Dakar and difficult endurance racing.

Landman is South Africa's starring difficult enduro racer pinch a never-say-die cognition fewer tin match.

Kirsten Landman is undoubtedly 1 of South Africa's forefront endurance racers and nan starring female to return up this daunting sport.

Never 1 to awkward distant from a challenge, nan 2023 Dakar competitor is headed for Romania to compete successful nan Red Bull Romaniacs - nan toughest, astir challenging, astir gruelling enduro title connected nan planet.

But hold a minute, isn't Dakar nan toughest?

Always fresh to talk astir nan athletics she loves, Landman sat down pinch News24 to explicate nan intricacies successful comparting Dakar to Hard Enduro, which has led to nan realisation that what she is astir to look successful Romania is chaotic (to put it mildly).

Landman sets nan reside pinch a harsh revelation: "Red Bull Romaniacs is nan astir insane stuff, and nan obstacles (hills, inclines, etc.) you wouldn't moreover effort to locomotion up, truthful you think, 'how would a motorcycle moreover spell up there?!'

"Romaniacs is highly physical, and you request really bully method abilities. You are connected a azygous motorcycle track, hanging disconnected nan broadside of nan mountain, and 1 correction and you and your motorcycle are gone."

Kirsten Landman

It's not nan same

The Dakar Rally is regarded arsenic nan toughest title connected nan planet. Ran complete 14 stages complete 2 weeks, competitors (cars, bikes, quads, trucks) are tested arsenic mind and assemblage are pushed to nan limit.

Some stages tin beryllium complete 900km agelong and are completed betwixt 10 and 12 hours connected nan bike, but Romaniacs differs. It's very different.

"Dakar is off-road, which is simply a batch faster," Landman says. "It's rally."

"And Romaniacs is what we'd telephone difficult enduro. The bikes are different, nan setups which we thrust are different, nan terrain we compete connected is different. It's a batch much beingness … In Romaniacs, you do a 90km time and thrust for 9 hours. So, nan technicality is very different.

"The upland motorcycle races person a higher mean velocity than we do astatine Romaniacs."

The Red Bull Romaniacs runs complete 5 stages for a full of 600km, pinch a 90km-day easy requiring 9 hours for completion. That's astir 10km/h.

Landman says that while Dakar has its ain unsocial group of challenges, it "is much of a intelligence game, and that facet is what breaks people".

South Africa's Matthew Green, 2022 Red Bull Romaniacs

Goals for Romaniacs

Landman's 2023 did not spell according to plan. Shortly aft returning from Dakar, she was diagnosed pinch a pulmonary embolism, which put her schedule backmost by much than 4 months.

But now that she's backmost successful nan saddle, and pinch 1 'preparatory' arena successful nan bag, she heads to Romania for nan astir challenging arena connected nan difficult enduro calendar, competing successful nan Silver Class.

Landman past competed successful nan Red Bull Romaniacs successful 2018 and is now looking for a amended finishing position than nan Top 50 she achieved connected her past outing.

"A batch has changed successful nan 5 years since I past competed successful Romaniacs," she adds.

"My riding, my fitness, maine arsenic a personification - a batch has changed since 2018. But I wouldn't support doing what I'm doing if I didn't group nan barroom that high.

"For this year, Top 20 would beryllium amazing, and I'd beryllium complete nan moon. But I'd beryllium really stoked pinch a Top 30."

The Red Bull Romaniacs takes spot from 25 to 29 July.