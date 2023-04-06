An Eastern Cape female was arrested for fraudulently claiming R2.3 cardinal from nan Road Accident Fund.

An Eastern Cape female was arrested for fraud connected Tuesday aft she claimed R2.3 cardinal from nan Road Accident Fund (RAF) for centrifugal conveyance accident-related injuries when, according to nan State, she had sustained nan injuries by slipping and falling.

It is alleged that nan RAF mislaid much than R12 000 successful ineligible fees while trying to situation nan claim.



In nan end, its efforts succeeded successful preventing 35-year-old Thandeka Maquthu from getting nan money. The RAF blocked nan payment, which had already been processed.



After nan Hawks' East London Serious Corruption Investigation squad arrested Maquthu, she appeared successful the East London Magistrate's Court connected Wednesday.



She was released connected R500 bail and is scheduled to look successful tribunal again connected 3 May.

According to nan complaint sheet, Maquthu reportedly went to nan Mbizana constabulary position connected 5 May 2021 and allegedly reported a hit-and-run accident.

However, it is nan State's lawsuit that Maquthu injured her ankle and elbow connected 29 August 2015 erstwhile she fell while stepping adjacent to Patrick's Hospital successful Mbizana.

The Hawks said Maquthu was treated astatine nan infirmary earlier she was transferred to Bedford Orthopaedic Hospital successful Mthatha for further aesculapian treatment.

It is alleged that she later lodged nan RAF declare for nan R 2.3 million.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said:

The declare was processed by RAF and arsenic documents were being perused and analysed by a RAF elder forensic investigator, discrepancies were noted and necessitated further scrutiny.

Nxumalo added that it was past discovered that Maquthu had not been progressive successful a hit-and-run accident.



She said nan RAF spent R12 833.73 to litigate against nan claim.

The matter was past referred to nan Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation portion successful East London.

Maquthu's lawsuit is not nan first of its benignant successful nan Eastern Cape.

In 2012, nan RAF paid 35-year-old Asanda Nomnikelo Pinapi R1.7 cardinal for a individual wounded she claimed she had sustained successful a centrifugal conveyance accident.

However, successful December 2020, nan Hawks arrested her for fraud and corruption, alleging that its preliminary investigation revealed that she had allegedly sustained her injuries while stepping pinch her boyfriend. It was alleged that she had fallen and surgery her leg.

With nan thief of an attorney, Pinapi allegedly submitted mendacious fraudulent RAF claims and an magnitude of R 1 707 403.50 was paid into nan attorney's slope account.

The matter is earlier nan East London Magistrate's Court and Pinapi is retired connected R3 000 bail.