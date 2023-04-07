News24.com | Etzebeth out for 'quite a long time', confirms Sharks mentor Powell

There was bad news for nan Sharks connected Friday aft Neil Powell confirmed that Eben Etzebeth would beryllium retired injured for longer than expected

Powell said that, successful each likelihood, Etzebeth wouldn't play for nan Sharks again this season.

Etzebeth is expected to beryllium fresh for nan World Cup.

Sharks head of rugby Neil Powell confirmed connected Friday that fastener Eben Etzebeth faced a lengthy play connected nan sidelines.



The Springbok enforcer suffered a enarthrosis wounded successful past weekend's 50-35 past 16 triumph complete Munster successful Durban.

Speaking to reporters, Powell said that Etzebeth's play pinch nan franchise was astir apt over.

Powell, however, believed that Etzebeth should beryllium disposable for nan Springboks arsenic they look to take sides nan Rugby World Cup successful September.

“In position of really agelong he will beryllium retired for, I deliberation it’s rather a agelong time," said Powell.

"I’m not 100 percent sure, but astir apt 12 aliases 14 weeks.

"I don't deliberation he’ll play for america again this season, but he will decidedly beryllium fresh for nan World Cup," Powell added.

Ezebeth isn't nan only wounded interest for nan Sharks and South Africa, pinch scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse besides group for a lengthy play connected nan sidelines pursuing a enarthrosis wounded connected nan weekend.



The Bok scrumhalf has gone nether nan weapon and is ruled retired for up to 10 weeks.