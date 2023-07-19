News24.com | Four suspected robbers stoned, torched in alleged vigilante attack in Alexandra

The caller crime stats bespeak murder, mob justness and vigilantism are connected nan rise.

Four men were stoned and torched successful Alexandra.

The men were accused of robbing residents successful nan area.

Residents besides threw stones astatine nan constabulary erstwhile they arrived astatine nan scene.

Four men died successful an alleged vigilante onslaught successful Alexandra connected Tuesday aft they were accused of terrorising residents of Setjwetla.



Community members who said connected information of anonymity claimed nan men had robbed people.

"They are known for robbing us. They rob group utilizing guns. They operated successful nan greeting and afternoon. They moreover robbed group successful their homes," 1 resident said.

He said a resident was robbed connected Tuesday afternoon.

"Residents hunted them down. They caught 2 hiding successful a shack. The 2 past pointed retired nan different 2 men. The 4 men were past taken to a spot wherever they were stoned and torched. They died astatine nan scene.

He added that residents besides threw stones astatine constabulary erstwhile they arrived astatine nan scene.

"They later returned erstwhile residents dispersed," he said.

Some residents were seen gathering astatine nan spot wherever nan men were killed.

On Wednesday morning, humor stains, bloodied stones and nan remains of burnt tyres could beryllium seen astatine nan scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said nan constabulary received a title of a execution successful progress.

"Upon arrival, nan members were pelted pinch stones by residents who refused to spell adjacent nan scene. Back-up was called, and nan group dispersed. Police discovered that 4 men had been burnt to death. The circumstances surrounding nan incident are unclear astatine this stage. No 1 was arrested," he said.