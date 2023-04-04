For much financial news, spell to nan News24 Business front page.

Percy Mthimkhulu (49), main of unit successful nan ministry of finance since 2021, has died successful his sleep, nan Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's agency confirmed connected Tuesday.

"As a proud South African, he ne'er hid from his work nor turned his backmost connected nan needs of our people," Godongwana said successful a statement. "Mr Mthimkhulu has been a cardinal portion of nan brains spot successful nan ministry of finance and National Treasury during very difficult economical times."

Mthimkhulu was portion of nan teams that compiled nan Covid-19 Economic Reconstruction Document, nan South African Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan (which was drafted successful guidance to nan pandemic and nan July 2021 unrest) and nan South African Tourism Recovery Plan.

He was besides a personnel of nan method squad that supports nan ANC's National Executive Committee subcommittee connected economical transformation.

A student leader successful nan South African Students Congress (SASCO) successful nan 1990s, he later graduated pinch an honours grade successful commerce, and, past year, received an MPhil grade successful improvement finance from nan University of Stellenbosch Business School.

He started his profession arsenic a journalist astatine nan Financial Mail and Business Day successful 1998, earlier joining nan nationalist assemblage work arsenic a reside writer successful nan agency of nan premier successful nan North West authorities successful nan early 2000s.

Mthimkhulu later went connected to service arsenic spokesperson for nan then-premier of Gauteng Paul Mashatile and a media liaison successful nan section of arts and culture. In August 2021, he joined nan ministry of finance arsenic main of staff.

"Politics and nan desire to spot nan country’s system transformed for nan use of each South Africans ne'er near his blood," Godongwana said.

According to a family statement, Mthimkhulu leaves down a young daughter, Tatyana, and his sister Jabu.