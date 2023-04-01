News24.com | HELLO WEEKEND | From SA's bright opera star to our blue blood wine dynasty

Hello, Weekend.

It's News24's yearly Good News Day and this version of Hello Weekend continues connected nan feel-good theme. Bashiera Parker talks to South Africa's talented opera star, Pretty Yende, and Daléne Fourie tells america much astir nan vino dynasty successful our midst. Andrew Thompson reveals nan magic of gorilla trekking successful Rwanda, while Bonolo Sekudu learns astir resilience from Lerato Kganyago. I dream you bask this weekend's edition.

Happy reading. Herman.

The small woman from Piet Retief now making history: SA's Pretty Yende connected performing astatine Charles' coronation

By Bashiera Parker

I tin spot it now. The twelvemonth is 2001. A teenage Pretty Yende is hauled up connected nan sofa astatine home, possibly by nan fireplace, arsenic nan family spends clip together, for illustration they usually do aft meal each night. Isidingo, aliases is it Generations – nan section soap she's watching – cuts to a British Airways ad, and that's it – that's nan infinitesimal she hears Lakmé for nan very first time. Her precocious schoolhouse euphony coach tells her it's called opera – and yes, it is "humanly possible" to mimic those sounds. And truthful originates her travel – her "Hashtag Pretty Journey", arsenic she calls it.

Creation Wines: Home to winemaking dynasty

By Daléne Fourie

Meet JC and Carolyn Martin of Creation Wines successful nan Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge. Their six-course tasting paper has go a powerful instrumentality successful introducing good vino to novice audiences. Both hail from winemaking families, JC from Switzerland, and Carolyn from nan Finlaysons of Hartenberg, Blaauwklippen, Glen Carlou, Edgebaston, Bouchard Finlayson, Gabriëlskloof, and Crystallum.

Lerato Kganyago connected opinionated up to bullies, healing, and nan 'block' option

By Bonolo Sekudu

Social media tin beryllium toxic. Although its intent for galore is entertainment, location tends to beryllium a crossed statement erstwhile trending topics go cyberbullying. Proximity and engagement person desensitised our nine from nan reality that words break people. Radio big and DJ, Lerato Kganyago, cognize this excessively well. In caller months and weeks, we person seen her outcry aliases seethe pinch rage online, calling retired group who she says person bullied her.

Lerato Kganyago

Gorilla trekking whitethorn ne'er beryllium much affordable for South Africans - where, when, and really to scheme a trip



By Andrew Thompson

Visiting Africa's gorillas has been a accordant bucket database point for intrepid travellers since pioneering primatologists first started visiting Rwanda and reporting back. Those who've had nan luck of much precocious clambering up muddy hillsides successful dense jungles to hopefully walk clip pinch gorillas almost universally speak of nan acquisition successful superlatives and bespeak connected it arsenic an otherworldly encounter. If you've ever been tempted to embark connected a gorilla trekking trip, location whitethorn ne'er beryllium a amended aliases cheaper time.

'I really didn't slumber for astir 3 years' - Simon Sebag Montefiore connected penning The World: A Family History

By Shaun de Waal

Popular historiographer and novelist Simon Sebag Montefiore’s caller book is simply a immense world history, The World: A Family History (Weidenfeld & Nicholson). Touring South Africa and speaking astir his work, he talked to Shaun de Waal astir this monolithic tome and really he sees nan domiciled of families successful history.

(Photo: Stephane de Sakutin/AFP. Cover design: Herman Eloff)