News24.com | Hop over to these spots with the kids for some Easter fun this holiday!

Enjoy a café dedicated to each things chocolate, build your ain fluffy bunny to return home, cheque retired an eggs-hibition, and decorate immoderate donuts each complete Mzansi this Easter weekend. Take nan kids (or dainty yourself) to a play filled pinch fun.

Gauteng

Sandton City - Chocolate Café Speckled Edition

Sandton City will beryllium hosting nan Chocolate Café Speckled Edition. From 30 March to 10 April, nan centre tribunal will toggle shape into a imaginative and saccharine feast, packed pinch fun-filled activities that cater to young and old. From cooky and cocoa slab decorating to Easter ovum coating and more, this arena promises to create an Easter to remember.

The Chocolate Café Speckled Edition will characteristic an exclusive unit area showcasing immoderate of nan world’s astir renowned cocoa brands, including, Beacon, Ferrero Rocher, Kinder, Lindt and section favourite Chocoloza. Shoppers tin indulge successful a world of saccharine delights, pinch nan experts connected manus to guideline them done nan umpteen delectable options. It’s an opportunity for families to travel together, create memories, and observe nan play successful nan sweetest way. While doing so, location are exclusive and delicious cocoa hampers to beryllium won.

Eastgate – Build-a-Bunny

Eastgate Shopping Centre is excited to invited shoppers for a fun-filled ceremony that promises to delight nan full family. For nan first time, nan centre will big a Build-a-Bunny workshop, an experiential activation for illustration ne'er before, successful business pinch Toy Kingdom and Build-a-Bear Workshop.

From 5 to 10 April, customers tin sojourn nan Strelitzia Court to prime their Easter plushie of prime and bask nan imaginative process of building their very ain stuffed bunny. This multi-sensory acquisition enables 1 to prime scents, sounds, clothing, accessories, fluff and more, to trade an wholly unsocial bunny, from opening to end. It’s an imaginary delight that enables 1 to bask nan travel of creating nan Easter bunny of dreams.

Build-a-Bunny astatine Eastgate Shopping Centre. (Photo courtesy of Eastgate Shopping Centre)

Bedford Centre – Mark your speckled spot and ballot for your favourite egg



Bedford Centre is hosting an Easter Eggs-hibition featuring elephantine Easter eggs, beautifully dressed up by 12 schools from crossed Johannesburg, from 27 March to 14 April 2023. Each schoolhouse was provided pinch an tremendous one-metre precocious ovum to decorate. The little was simply to beryllium creative, and bask crafting an exquisite creation that is eye-catching and expressive. The consequence is simply a postulation of striking creations, that correspond divers voices of nan younker and their unthinkable creator talent. Shoppers are invited to support nan participating schools by voting for their favourite egg. By doing so, 1 schoolhouse will successful a R 10 000 shopping voucher. To vote, simply scan nan QR codification connected show adjacent to nan ovum and travel nan prompts.

Additionally, a speckled-dot creation installation has been group up successful beforehand of nan escalators connected nan little level. Inspired by Japanese avant-garde creator Yayoi Kusama, shoppers of each ages tin are invited to bask this vibrant acquisition by changing a achromatic abstraction into a flamboyant 1 utilizing colourful dot stickers. Shoppers will beryllium fixed a expanse of stickers successful various sizes, to use anyplace they would like, to thief toggle shape nan achromatic installation into a riot of colours. There is nary costs to position nan Eggs-hibition, aliases to participate successful nan speckled dot installation.

KZN



KwaZulu-Natal Gateway – Be progressive pinch nosy activities for illustration bowling, climbing and more

Visitors to Gateway will beryllium spoilt for prime pinch play and activity options for nan full family. At nan Old School Bowling alley, you tin group nan skittles flying pinch a crippled that each ages tin play together - tenpin bowling. Crown nan champion aft 10 fun-filled frames of strikes, spares and gutters. Drinks tin beryllium ordered from nan edifice pinch fourteen lanes are unfastened for group bookings. Gone are nan days of hiring shoes. Bowl successful your ain takkies aliases socks. (Kids must beryllium 5 and up and must beryllium capable to prime up nan shot to play).

At nan be.UP Park, it’s anytime, any-weather high-energy action wherever a trampoline zone, AltiGame, climbing walls and a immense kid’s maze will support everyone successful nan family engaged for hours. Session rates are based connected which activities are accessed, and for really long. Group bookings tin beryllium arranged and location are onsite refreshments to support everyone going. Age, tallness and weight limits apply. Other activities astatine Gateway see those astatine nan Snow Wonderland, Sport connected Court, Mr Funtubbles, and more.

