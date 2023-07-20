News24.com | Interest rates kept unchanged

For much financial news, spell to the News24 Business front page.

The SA Reserve Bank's monetary argumentation committee near liking rates unchanged connected Thursday – aft 10 hikes successful 21 months aimed astatine cooling inflation.

Three members voted to support nan repo complaint unchanged astatine 8.2%, while 2 wanted an summation of 25 ground points. This leaves nan premier complaint at 11.75%.

Since November 2021, monthly payments connected a R2 cardinal location indebtedness are now almost R6 200 much costly owed to these fierce hikes.

On Tuesday, Statistics SA reported that user value ostentation had slowed dramatically to 5.4% successful June from 6.3% successful May. The past clip user ostentation was beneath nan Reserve Bank's maximum target of 6% was much than a twelvemonth ago, successful April 2022.

The Reserve Bank has now revised its header ostentation complaint down from 6.2% to 6.0% for 2023. It besides lowered it to 5.0% successful 2024, earlier stabilising astatine 4.5% successful 2025.

It besides lowered its nutrient value ostentation forecast for 2023 from 10.8% to 10.3% - but SARB politician Lesetja Kganyago warned that nutrient prices stay precocious and nan consequence of drier upwind conditions successful nan coming months has increased.

"In nan absence of sustained and accordant increases successful power supply, energy prices proceed to coming clear ostentation risks. Load shedding and logistics constraints whitethorn besides person broader effects connected nan costs of doing business and nan costs of living," Kganyago added.

Still, nan Reserve Bank bumped its forecast for South Africa’s GDP maturation from 0.3% to 0.5%. GDP maturation forecasts for 2024 (1.0%) and 2025 (1.1%) stay unchanged.

Kganyago noted that households and firms look resilient, pinch spending still increasing successful existent terms. Although in installments maturation to households and corporates has slowed successful caller months, it has accrued successful existent position compared to past year, Kganyago noted.

"Investment by nan backstage and nationalist sectors is revised up and nan position of waste and acquisition person remained much beneficial than antecedently forecast."

Asked whether this was nan definitive extremity of nan complaint hiking cycle, Kganyago said "no". Future complaint decisions will beryllium guided by caller data, he added.