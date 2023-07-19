News24.com | KZN principal gave stationery and money to silence 15-year-old he raped

A KwaZulu-Natal main has been handed a life condemnation for many times raping a 15-year-old pupil.

A erstwhile KwaZulu-Natal main was handed a life condemnation for many times raping a 15-year-old boy.

The Vryheid Magistrate's Court handed nan condemnation to Mduduzi Ndlovu, 39, connected Tuesday.

The tribunal heard really Ndlovu manipulated and violated nan teen, who trusted and believed successful him arsenic his teacher, constabulary spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said connected Wednesday.

"Investigations proved that, connected 1 day successful 2018, nan main requested nan boy to assistance him successful his agency and, wrong nan office, nan convicted rapist became fierce and raped nan victim."

Netshiunda said Ndlovu threatened to harm nan boy if he told anyone astir nan incident.

"He besides gave him money and stationery successful speech for his silence."

Ndlovu raped nan boy connected respective occasions and would sometimes fetch him astatine location and past thrust to his spot of residence successful nan Bhekuzulu area, wherever he would rape nan boy.

"In 2022, a religion personnel noticed unusual behaviour from nan boy and questioned him. The teen collapsed his soundlessness and a rape lawsuit was duly opened."

Ndlovu made respective tribunal appearances earlier he was convicted.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and was besides declared unfit to person a firearm.

His sanction will beryllium added to nan nationalist registry for activity offenders.

In a abstracted incident, nan Verulam Regional Court sentenced Mhloli Ndlovu, 31, to life imprisonment aft he was recovered blameworthy of raping a 19-year-old relative.

Almost a twelvemonth ago, connected nan evening of 23 July 2022, Ndlovu took nan unfortunate to nan Nodwengu area, wherever nan rape took place.

He past drove to Mahlabathini, wherever he continued to rape nan teenager.

On some occasions, he raped nan unfortunate wrong his vehicle. His condemnation was handed down past week.