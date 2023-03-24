News24.com | Meeting Magda: 14-year-old survivor meets the woman who gave her the gift of life

When Rachel Ancer was 6 years old, she was diagnosed pinch a bony marrow nonaccomplishment information called axenic reddish compartment aplasia.

A fter a lengthy hunt for a suitable philanthropist she yet had a bony marrow transplant successful 2017 erstwhile she was 8.

She meets her donor, Magda Lewandowska, for nan first time.

GOOD NEWS DAY IS BACK! News24 celebrates nan group restoring pridefulness successful our country. Read their stories here

It's not often you get to meet nan personification who saved your life. But coming - Saturday, 1 April - I will do conscionable that. Today, I will beryllium waiting astatine nan airdrome for Magda Lewandowska's level to land.

I haven't met Magda, but she is simply a portion of me. We stock DNA - hers. This is Magda's first sojourn to South Africa. Well, that's not rather true. A spot of her has been to South Africa earlier - her stem cells. They travelled pinch a typical courier from Poland, wherever she lives, and arrived successful Cape Town connected 13 March 2017. Her stem cells had travel particularly for me.