News24.com | Meeting Magda: 14-year-old survivor meets the woman who gave her the gift of life

Today, Rachel Ancer meets nan female who saved her life.
- When Rachel Ancer was 6 years old, she was diagnosed pinch a bony marrow nonaccomplishment information called axenic reddish compartment aplasia.
- After a lengthy hunt for a suitable philanthropist she yet had a bony marrow transplant successful 2017 erstwhile she was 8.
- She meets her donor, Magda Lewandowska, for nan first time.
It's not often you get to meet nan personification who saved your life. But coming - Saturday, 1 April - I will do conscionable that. Today, I will beryllium waiting astatine nan airdrome for Magda Lewandowska's level to land.
I haven't met Magda, but she is simply a portion of me. We stock DNA - hers. This is Magda's first sojourn to South Africa. Well, that's not rather true. A spot of her has been to South Africa earlier - her stem cells. They travelled pinch a typical courier from Poland, wherever she lives, and arrived successful Cape Town connected 13 March 2017. Her stem cells had travel particularly for me.
A time later, connected March 14, they were utilized successful my bony marrow transplant. Out of each nan millions of group connected world bony marrow registries astir nan world, Magda was nan only 1 whose DNA was a 10/10 lucifer pinch mine.
I don't retrieve overmuch astir nan bony marrow transplant. I was conscionable 8 years aged erstwhile it took spot successful nan typical isolation ward astatine Cape Town's Groote Schuur Hospital.
I cognize that I had to person chemotherapy to destruct my faulty bony marrow and that made maine sick. I was nauseous and didn't want to eat and retrieve nan caregiver stuck a conduit down my chemoreceptor to provender me.
I besides retrieve waking up pinch chunks of hairsbreadth connected nan pillow and past 1 of nan nurses came pinch electrical clippers to shave my hair. I retrieve looking successful nan reflector astatine my bald caput and hating it.
When I was 6, I was diagnosed pinch a uncommon information called axenic reddish compartment aplasia (PRCA). As Dr Marc Hendricks, my expert astatine Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital, explained to me, my bony marrow had gone connected onslaught and wasn't producing reddish humor cells. When my haemoglobin level dropped, I would get truthful ray and go very weak, and was successful threat of going into bosom failure.
I needed to person humor transfusions ("a tin of nan best" arsenic Dr Marc called them) to survive. At first, I had a transfusion only erstwhile successful a while but past it was erstwhile a month, and past each 2 weeks and past each week. But aft a while, I became transfusion dependent, and Dr Marc explained that I needed to person a bony marrow transplant - it was my only hope.
That meant uncovering a philanthropist that had nan correct DNA lucifer for maine truthful that my assemblage wouldn't cull nan caller bony marrow. The South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) started to look for a donor. At nan time, location were only 70 000 group registered connected nan section registry - not 1 of those group was a lucifer truthful nan SABMR searched registries successful different countries to spot if they could find a match.
It was astatine this clip that my parents heard Michael Bublé's song, Haven't Met You Yet, and sang it each nan time. They said that though it was a opus Michael Bublé was singing astir nan emotion of his life, they felt that it was astir nan hunt for my donor:
I mightiness person to wait
I'll ne'er springiness up
I conjecture it's half timing
And nan different half's luck
Wherever you are
Whenever it's right
You'll travel retired of obscurity and into my life
I conscionable haven't met you yet...
I didn't cognize it astatine nan time, but nan SA Bone Marrow Registry was becoming desperate, and they were opening to suffer dream of uncovering a donor. Although they were losing hope, they refused to springiness up looking.
And past 1 time Magda went pinch a friend who was joining nan bony marrow registry successful Germany. While she was location keeping her friend company, Magda thought: "What if there's personification who needs my stem cells?" So, she decided to subordinate nan registry too. There was personification 14 000km distant who needed her stem cells - that personification was me.
The transplant was a occurrence and successful December 2022, Dr Marc said that my bony marrow was not connected onslaught anymore and he discharged maine arsenic his patient.
Two weeks ago, connected 14 March, I celebrated my sixth rebirthday - nan day of my bony marrow transplant. It's a ceremony for maine but it's besides a clip to salary tribute to each nan selfless group who subordinate nan registry and springiness dream to group pinch crab and bony marrow nonaccomplishment conditions.
And coming – Saturday, 1 April, I will yet get to meet my familial twin, Magda, successful personification and convey her for redeeming my life.
