News24.com | Most Joburg CBD blast victims discharged from hospital

Most of those injured successful nan Johannesburg CBD blast person been discharged from hospital, nan Gauteng Department of Health said connected Thursday.



Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who visited 5 victims astatine nan Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, said she was pleased pinch nan curen they had received.

“There was a bully turnaround clip from nan teams. The mostly of patients were discharged soon aft being seen by doctors," nan MEC said.

“Those who are still successful infirmary person been stabilised and are receiving nan champion imaginable care."

Nkomo-Ralehoko said Professor Maeyane Moeng, nan caput of trauma and nan hospital's disaster guidance chairperson, confirmed that those still successful infirmary were unchangeable and should beryllium moved from ICU to regular wards soon.



"He pleaded [with] nan nationalist that successful disaster situations, it is important to heed nationalist information messages to evacuate nan segment alternatively of gazing, taking pictures and videos arsenic this could consequence successful much casualties," she said.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said nary of nan patients she had seen had symptoms associated pinch inhaling state - they had each sustained beingness injuries.

She said nan government's hospitals were fresh should location beryllium a 2nd explosion.

"We believe this doesn't happen," nan MEC added.

