News24.com | Multiple life sentences, lengthy prison terms for 4 convicted traffickers in Johannesburg

2 days ago
Four convicted quality traffickers person been handed aggregate life sentences successful nan Gauteng High Court successful Johannesburg.

PHOTO: Theana Calitz, Gallo Images, Foto24

  • Four group person been convicted successful a quality trafficking lawsuit successful Johannesburg.
  • Two of them were sentenced to aggregate life terms.
  • The different 2 received lengthy situation sentences.

The Gauteng High Court successful Johannesburg sentenced 2 convicted quality traffickers to 18 life position down bars connected Wednesday and imposed sentences of 309 years and 61 years successful jailhouse connected a 3rd and 4th co-accused respectively.

According to nan Hawks, Tshepo Motswasele, 26, Katlego Rakgwale, 25, Nhlanhla Molefe, 27, and Noluthando Masia, 27, were arrested successful July 2018 pursuing a tip-off astir a imaginable kidnapping segment astatine a artifact of flats successful Fleurhof, Johannesburg.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find retired by utilizing News24's CrimeCheck

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said: "The Hawks' Trafficking successful Persons [team] swiftly attended nan scene. On presence astatine nan identified unit, they met six group - 4 females and 2 males. Preliminary interviews were conducted and it soon became evident that nan females were being kept astatine nan level against their will."

The victims, aged 17 to 19, were rescued and taken to a spot of safety.

Motswasele and Rakgwale were arrested instantly and nan investigation led nan Hawks to Masia and Molefe.

Ramovha said: 

The 4 were recovered blameworthy of aggregate counts of rape, battle [with intent to origin grievous bodily harm], compelling aliases causing a personification nether 18 years to witnesser a intersexual assault, crimen injuria, kid pornography, kidnapping, trafficking successful persons, conspiracy to perpetrate crime and pointing of a firearm.

Motswasele and Rakgwale were each sentenced to 18 life terms.

Masia was sentenced to 309 years and Molefe was sentenced to 61 years. The tribunal ordered that immoderate of nan sentences beryllium served concurrently.

READ | Witness successful activity trafficking proceedings sobs arsenic she specifications alleged rape by brothel keeper

Gauteng caput of nan Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, said: "The sentences resonate pinch nan Hawks' instruction to put a extremity to nan scourge of quality trafficking. Last period we had 2 abstracted sentences that included [sentences of] life and 20 years' imprisonment. It is simply a clear denotation of dedication and tireless activity by our members."

Source News24

