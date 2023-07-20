News24.com | 'Must I cut you? Are you going to talk?' Police launch investigation into video of man torturing woman

Free State constabulary person launched an investigation into videos wide shared connected societal media of a female being tortured by a man.

Free State constabulary person launched an investigation into videos shared connected societal media of a female being tortured by a man.

The provincial constabulary commissioner said though nary lawsuit had been reported, this superior matter could not beryllium near unattended.

Police said they person started tracing nan female successful nan video.

In nan first video, nan knife-wielding man instructs nan aged female to put her hands connected nan table.

He past holds nan weapon against her fingers and many times asks: "Are you going to talk?

"Where were you Thursday night? Were you present aliases not?"

The woman, seemingly distressed and fearing for her life, tells nan man she is astatine home.

"Who are nan group that organised this thing? You are engaged making maine angry. Must I trim you? Are you going to talk?" he tells nan woman.

The female tells nan man she does not cognize anything.

In a 2nd video, nan man puts a reddish towel complete nan woman's caput and look arsenic she screams hysterically.

He points astatine her and says: "Are you going to talk?" earlier asking much questions.

The crying female is heard saying: "I don't know, I don't cognize baas [boss]."

Provincial constabulary commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane said he had instructed detectives to trace nan unfortunate and analyse nan incident.

"Even though we don't person immoderate lawsuit reported by nan unfortunate pinch respect to this video connected our records, maltreatment and torture of women successful this mode is deemed arsenic being very superior and can't beryllium near unattended.

"I instructed nan investigators to move pinch velocity and make judge they time off nary chromatic unturned," Motswenyane added.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earl said they person taken statement of nan video.

"The constabulary successful nan Free State took statement of nan video, which is making rounds connected societal media, of a female who appears to beryllium tortured by a perpetrator.

"The provincial commissioner already instructed detectives to trace nan unfortunate and analyse nan matter further," said Earl.