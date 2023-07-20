News24.com | 'Must I cut you? Are you going to talk?' Police launch investigation into video of man torturing woman

26 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. News24.com | 'Must I cut you? Are you going to talk?' Police launch investigation into video of man torturing woman

Free State constabulary person launched an investigation into videos wide shared connected societal media of a female being tortured by a man.

Free State constabulary person launched an investigation into videos wide shared connected societal media of a female being tortured by a man.

(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

  • Free State constabulary person launched an investigation into videos shared connected societal media of a female being tortured by a man.
  • The provincial constabulary commissioner said though nary lawsuit had been reported, this superior matter could not beryllium near unattended.
  • Police said they person started tracing nan female successful nan video.

Free State constabulary person launched an investigation into videos wide shared connected societal media of a female being tortured by a man.

In nan first video, nan knife-wielding man instructs nan aged female to put her hands connected nan table.

He past holds nan weapon against her fingers and many times asks: "Are you going to talk?

"Where were you Thursday night? Were you present aliases not?"

The woman, seemingly distressed and fearing for her life, tells nan man she is astatine home.

"Who are nan group that organised this thing? You are engaged making maine angry. Must I trim you? Are you going to talk?" he tells nan woman.

The female tells nan man she does not cognize anything.

In a 2nd video, nan man puts a reddish towel complete nan woman's caput and look arsenic she screams hysterically.

He points astatine her and says: "Are you going to talk?" earlier asking much questions. 

ALSO READ | Man who allegedly group alight ex-Banyana Banyana star's sister dies successful constabulary holding cells

The crying female is heard saying: "I don't know, I don't cognize baas [boss]."

Provincial constabulary commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane said he had instructed detectives to trace nan unfortunate and analyse nan incident.

"Even though we don't person immoderate lawsuit reported by nan unfortunate pinch respect to this video connected our records, maltreatment and torture of women successful this mode is deemed arsenic being very superior and can't beryllium near unattended.

"I instructed nan investigators to move pinch velocity and make judge they time off nary chromatic unturned," Motswenyane added.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earl said they person taken statement of nan video.

"The constabulary successful nan Free State took statement of nan video, which is making rounds connected societal media, of a female who appears to beryllium tortured by a perpetrator.

"The provincial commissioner already instructed detectives to trace nan unfortunate and analyse nan matter further," said Earl.

More
Source News24

Related Article

News24.com | The hidden cost of the AI boom: social and environmental exploitation

News24.com | The hidden cost of the AI boom: social and environmental exploitation

26 minutes ago
News24.com | Most Joburg CBD blast victims discharged from hospital

News24.com | Most Joburg CBD blast victims discharged from hospital

26 minutes ago
News24.com | Telkom wins legal battle as court halts Ramaphosa's bid for SIU probe

News24.com | Telkom wins legal battle as court halts Ramaphosa's bid for SIU probe

26 minutes ago
News24.com | Versatile prop Trevor still in Bok plans, says Bok coach Nienaber as Ox still on the mend

News24.com | Versatile prop Trevor still in Bok plans, says Bok coach Nienaber as Ox still on the mend

26 minutes ago

Popular Article

Over 9,000 apply for just 30 seats in new B.S. programme at IIT Madras

Over 9,000 apply for just 30 seats in new B.S. programme at IIT Madras

13 hours ago
Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

13 hours ago
Non-AC general category trains aimed at low-income groups to run regularly from next year: Officials

Non-AC general category trains aimed at low-income groups to run regularly from next year: Officials

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.