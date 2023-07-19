News24.com | Sign language officially becomes SA's 12th official language

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into rule nan South African Sign Language Bill during a ceremonial astatine nan Union Buildings.

The state now has 12 charismatic languages.

The Presidency said recognising motion connection arsenic an charismatic connection was a measurement towards realising nan authorities of group who were deaf aliases difficult of hearing.

South Africa has a caller charismatic language.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made motion connection nan 12th nationalist connection connected Wednesday during a ceremonial astatine nan Union Buildings successful Pretoria.

This aft nan National Assembly approved successful May that Section 6 of nan Constitution beryllium amended to see South African Sign Language (SASL) arsenic an charismatic connection to beforehand nan authorities of persons who are deaf and difficult of hearing.

South Africa is now nan 4th state successful Africa to recognise motion connection arsenic an charismatic language.

The different countries are Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Uganda.

According to World Atlas, 41 countries, including South Africa, recognise motion connection arsenic an charismatic language; 26 are successful Europe, six successful South America, 2 successful Oceania, Asia, and Mexico successful North America.

According to Dr Claudine Storbeck from nan Centre for Deaf Studies astatine nan University of Witwatersrand, motion connection was unsocial to nan state it was signed in.

Storbeck said nan deaf organization had been campaigning for this measure for nan past 25 years.

She added this was nan first measurement towards inclusivity and location was still a request to alteration laws astir acquisition for group who were deaf aliases difficult of hearing.

ALSO READ | Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first unsighted circuit guideline shows a caller broadside of nan city

Storbeck said SASL teachers did not person to study nan language, for example.

The Presidency added recognising SASL arsenic an charismatic connection was an basal measurement towards realising nan authorities of persons who were deaf aliases difficult of hearing.

"South African Sign Language is an indigenous connection that constitutes an important constituent of South African linguistic and taste heritage," it said.

"It has its ain chopped grammatical structures and lexicon, and it is independent of immoderate different language."

The caller authorities seeks to:

Advance nan taste acceptance of SASL.

Ensure nan realisation of nan authorities of group who are deaf and difficult of proceeding to adjacent protection and use of nan rule and quality dignity.

Promote inclusive and substantive equality and forestall aliases destruct unfair favoritism connected nan grounds of disability, arsenic guaranteed by Section 9 of nan Constitution.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa was joined by salient members of nan deaf community, arsenic good arsenic students from section schools for nan deaf.

The president apologised for nan clip it took to motion nan measure and said it was a motion each angles had been cautiously considered.

He described nan arena arsenic an historical infinitesimal successful nan history of nan democracy.

"This is conscionable nan beginning. Much much activity still needs to beryllium done to support nan language.

"We're going to guarantee due implementation. It should not only extremity up pinch interpretation, but it should select into different aspects that impact nan lives [of those who are deaf]."

Ramaphosa said activity had already been done to standardise nan connection by collapsing nan country's different motion connection dialects.

READ | 'What if you couldn't spot nan mountain?': Cape Town unveils audio guides for accessible tourism

The nationalist Department of Social Development added nan Nelson Mandela Children's Parliament welcomed nan signing of nan bill.

Its president, Dikgang Morudu, hailed it arsenic a triumph for nan children's parliament, which had advocated for recognising motion connection arsenic an charismatic language.

The measure was a motion of unity and upheld nan authorities of deaf people, nan children's parliament's erstwhile president, Hamza Muhammad, said.

"I americium happy to perceive that President Cyril Ramaphosa has recognised it arsenic an charismatic language," added Muhammad, who is besides deaf.

"We are each quality beings who unrecorded successful 1 world, and deaf group besides person rights. I would for illustration to convey nan president for supporting deaf group successful nan country."