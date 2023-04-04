News24.com | Solid cut in diesel prices for April, with small changes for petrol

- For much financial news, spell to the News24 Business front page.
The diesel value will beryllium trim by complete 73c a litre connected Wednesday, pinch a marginal 1c alteration successful 93 unleaded petrol, and a 2c summation successful 95.
The section of mineral resources and power said diesel 0.05% sulphur will spot a 73.58c decrease, while 0.005% sulphur will driblet by 74.58c a litre.
Fuel prices, which will beryllium adjusted connected Wednesday 5 April, are mostly wished by nan lipid price, arsenic good arsenic nan rand - arsenic lipid is priced successful dollars.
While nan Brent lipid value has fallen from supra $84 a tube to beneath $80 complete nan past month, nan rand has taken a large sound this month. In caller days it has been steadying, getting a awesome assistance pursuing a bigger-than-expected complaint hike past week Thursday.
The value of a litre of 95 unleaded petrol will summation to R22.97 successful Gauteng connected Wednesday. A twelvemonth ago, 95-octane petrol retailed for R21.60 successful Gauteng.
The diesel value will autumn to astir R20.89 a litre successful Gauteng. A twelvemonth ago, diesel sold for much than R21.
Petrol prices were hiked by R1.27 astatine nan commencement of March, while diesel accrued by betwixt 30c and 32c a litre.
