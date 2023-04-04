News24.com | Solid cut in diesel prices for April, with small changes for petrol

For much financial news, spell to the News24 Business front page.

The diesel value will beryllium trim by complete 73c a litre connected Wednesday, pinch a marginal 1c alteration successful 93 unleaded petrol, and a 2c summation successful 95.

The section of mineral resources and power said diesel 0.05% sulphur will spot a 73.58c decrease, while 0.005% sulphur will driblet by 74.58c a litre.

Fuel prices, which will beryllium adjusted connected Wednesday 5 April, are mostly wished by nan lipid price, arsenic good arsenic nan rand - arsenic lipid is priced successful dollars.

While nan Brent lipid value has fallen from supra $84 a tube to beneath $80 complete nan past month, nan rand has taken a large sound this month. In caller days it has been steadying, getting a awesome assistance pursuing a bigger-than-expected complaint hike past week Thursday.

The value of a litre of 95 unleaded petrol will summation to R22.97 successful Gauteng connected Wednesday. A twelvemonth ago, 95-octane petrol retailed for R21.60 successful Gauteng.



The diesel value will autumn to astir R20.89 a litre successful Gauteng. A twelvemonth ago, diesel sold for much than R21.

Petrol prices were hiked by R1.27 astatine nan commencement of March, while diesel accrued by betwixt 30c and 32c a litre.