News24.com | South Africans find creative way to access Starlink, as other African countries connect officially

Starlink is now disposable successful 4 countries successful Africa - South Africa is not 1 of them.

More than a thousand South Africans are utilizing a back-door method to entree nan satellite net services.

But they are paying a premium to do this.

For much stories, visit nan Tech and Trends homepage.

Following Starlink's motorboat in Kenya connected Tuesday, nan SpaceX-owned outer net provider's services are now officially disposable successful 4 countries successful Africa, pinch galore much group to come online earlier nan extremity of nan year.

But successful South Africa, regulatory obstacles mean location is presently nary timeline for erstwhile nan state will be given charismatic entree to Starlink's powerful outer net services.

Starlink is simply a outer internet provider that is owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

It has a fleet of satellites that are successful debased world orbit which supply high-speed net crossed nan globe.

But to usage Starlink's services, a subscription for nan services, arsenic good arsenic a Starlink kit, which includes an antenna and wifi router, is needed.

And since Starlink does not currently person a licence to run successful South Africa from nan Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), it is intolerable to return out a subscription and acquisition a Starlink kit for personification who uses a South African address.

South Africa is covered by nan Starlink network, meaning it would beryllium imaginable for paying customers pinch a subscription to connect.

ICASA has not yet responded to questions from News24, but confirmed to TechCentral successful April it had met doubly pinch SpaceX and said Starlink had not applied for a licence.



Other African countries have cleared nan regulatory hurdles and person enabled Starlink to run successful the country already aliases person plans to motorboat successful what remains of 2023 aliases successful 2024.

Starlink announced connected Tuesday Kenya had joined Nigeria, Rwanda, and Mozambique successful providing entree to it.

Starlink has an availability map on its website which shows wherever it has coverage, wherever its services are live, and provides an indication of erstwhile definite countries are expected to commencement offering its services.



Among nan countries sharing a border pinch South Africa, Mozambique already has Starlink available, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, and Eswatini are group to motorboat Starlink earlier year's end and Lesotho is successful a akin position to South Africa, pinch nary work date listed.

Angola, Tanzania, Senegal, Ghana, and Zambia are among nan countries that are scheduled to commencement providing Starlink services earlier nan extremity of 2023, based connected nan readiness map.

Back-door access

As MyBroadband first reported, it is imaginable to entree Starlink successful South Africa utilizing the roaming feature nan institution launched earlier this year.

Starlink customers who return out a roaming package tin return their kit pinch them and entree net services wherever location is web access.

This allows personification to hole a Starlink to the roof of a conveyance for illustration and entree it successful immoderate state aliases area wherever there is web coverage.

Using this method, much than a thousand South Africans were already making usage of Starlink, News24 reported past week.



READ MORE | Over a 1000 South Africans already utilizing Musk's Starlink, moreover though it lacks regulator's nod

One institution successful nan Eastern Cape, IT Lec, is acting arsenic a third-party service provider which imports nan Starlink kit for South Africans and manages subscriptions connected behalf of clients.

The institution had provided access to Starlink to astir 1 700 clients truthful acold and received astir 10 to 20 requests for kits per day, according to IT Lec head and investor Mauritz Coetzee.

He said nan download velocity South Africans were getting utilizing Starlink is an mean of 50 and 200 Mbps.

Coetzee added nan upload velocity was more unchangeable astatine astir 15 to 20 Mbps.

Paying a premium

He told News24 IT Lec charged R15 000 for nan Starlink kit, which is often imported from nan US, which included taxes and courier costs.

The monthly subscription costs is R1 799 aft that.

It is imaginable to spot nan value other countries are paying for Starlink entree by entering an reside from that country into nan bid portal on its website.

In Kenya, astir R11 250 (89 000 Kenyan shillings) must beryllium paid for nan Starlink hardware, and R997 for the monthly subscription for a location roaming package.

In Mozambique, R11 378 (40 492 Mozambican meticals) must beryllium paid for nan hardware and R1 024 is charged monthly for nan regional roaming package.