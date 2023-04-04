The Stormers were still stuck successful Cape Town connected Tuesday greeting aft experiencing logistical issues pinch their flight.

The Stormers will tackle Exeter Chiefs successful nan Champions Cup quarter-finals successful England connected Saturday.

The formation hold intends nan team's preparations for nan crippled person been disrupted.

The Stormers were hoping to get successful England early successful nan week, but were still stuck successful Cape Town connected Tuesday morning, pinch nary flights having been kept for them pursuing their past 16 triumph complete Harlequins this past weekend.

Had Montpellier beaten Exeter astatine Sandy Park connected Saturday, past nan Stormers would beryllium hosting nan French broadside this weekend. Exeter going through, however, intends nan Stormers person to recreation for their quarter-final.

The Stormers are now group to time off successful 4 different groups, via Doha, pinch nan squad expected to get successful Exeter precocious connected Wednesday night. That would make Thursday a remainder day, leaving only Friday for nan Stormers to person immoderate on-field training.

The Stormers booked their spot successful nan quarter-finals pinch a 32-28 triumph complete Harlequins successful Cape Town past weekend.

Exeter Chiefs scored last-gasp effort successful extra-time to tie 33-33 pinch French nine Montpellier connected Sunday, but nan English nine precocious because they scored much tries than Montpellier.

Exeter will relish having much clip to hole for a location conflict against nan Stormers astatine Sandy Park.

Kick-off is astatine 18:30 (SA time) connected Saturday.