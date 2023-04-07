News24.com | Stormers lose star Fourie for Exeter Chiefs quarter-final as Dobson makes two changes

4 days ago
Deon Fourie successful action for nan Stormers against Harlequins. (Photo by EJ Langner/Gallo Images)

  • Stormers prima Deon Fourie is retired of their Champions Cup quarter-final against Exeter pinch a fractured oculus socket.
  • Fourie's spot astatine No 6 is taken by Junior Pokomela, while Marcel Theunissen starts astatine No 8 and Hacjivah Dayimani moves to nan bench.
  • Centre Ruhan Nel will besides scope his 50-game milestone for nan Stormers.

The Stormers will beryllium without prima flanker Deon Fourie erstwhile they tackle English nine Exeter Chiefs successful a Challenge Cup quarter-final astatine Sandy Park connected Saturday.

Fourie, who was Player of nan Match successful last Saturday's 32-28 triumph complete Harlequins successful Cape Town, has been ruled retired pinch a medial orbital wall fracture (eye socket). His spot astatine No 6 is taken by Junior Pokomela.

It's 1 of 2 changes to nan starting XV made by Stormers coach John Dobson, pinch Marcel Theunissen besides starting astatine No 8 and Hacjivah Dayimani moving to nan bench.

The backline is unchanged from nan 1 which did work against Harlequins, pinch centre Ruhan Nel to play his 50th Stormers match.

Stormers team:

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Seabelo Seabelo, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Marcel Theunissen, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ernst van Rhyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Gary Porter, 20 Willie Engelbrecht, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Clayton Blommetjies

Dobson said they will time off it each retired connected nan section astatine Sandy Park successful a bid to suffice for nan semi-finals.

"This is simply a immense knock-out match, truthful we person to springiness it a afloat tilt. Exeter person a awesome grounds astatine home, truthful we cognize it will return a afloat effort from each 23 to get nan consequence we request connected Saturday," nan coach said.

Dobson paid tribute to Nel, who is simply a pivotal subordinate connected some defence and onslaught for nan Stormers.

"Ruhan ever puts nan squad first and sets a awesome illustration for those astir him successful nan measurement he approaches nan game. We are fortunate to person him and hopefully nan squad tin make his 50th a memorable one," he said.

Saturday's conflict successful Exeter kicks disconnected astatine 18:30 (SA time).

