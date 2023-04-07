News24.com | Stormers lose star Fourie for Exeter Chiefs quarter-final as Dobson makes two changes

Deon Fourie successful action for nan Stormers against Harlequins. (Photo by EJ Langner/Gallo Images)

Stormers prima Deon Fourie is retired of their Champions Cup quarter-final against Exeter pinch a fractured oculus socket.

Fourie's spot astatine No 6 is taken by Junior Pokomela, while Marcel Theunissen starts astatine No 8 and Hacjivah Dayimani moves to nan bench.

Centre Ruhan Nel will besides scope his 50-game milestone for nan Stormers.

The Stormers will beryllium without prima flanker Deon Fourie erstwhile they tackle English nine Exeter Chiefs successful a Challenge Cup quarter-final astatine Sandy Park connected Saturday.



Fourie, who was Player of nan Match successful last Saturday's 32-28 triumph complete Harlequins successful Cape Town, has been ruled retired pinch a medial orbital wall fracture (eye socket). His spot astatine No 6 is taken by Junior Pokomela.

It's 1 of 2 changes to nan starting XV made by Stormers coach John Dobson, pinch Marcel Theunissen besides starting astatine No 8 and Hacjivah Dayimani moving to nan bench.

The backline is unchanged from nan 1 which did work against Harlequins, pinch centre Ruhan Nel to play his 50th Stormers match.

Stormers team: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Seabelo Seabelo, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Marcel Theunissen, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ernst van Rhyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain). Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Gary Porter, 20 Willie Engelbrecht, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Clayton Blommetjies

READ | Andrews replaces Etzebeth arsenic Sharks make injury-enforced changes for Toulouse quarter-final



Dobson said they will time off it each retired connected nan section astatine Sandy Park successful a bid to suffice for nan semi-finals.

"This is simply a immense knock-out match, truthful we person to springiness it a afloat tilt. Exeter person a awesome grounds astatine home, truthful we cognize it will return a afloat effort from each 23 to get nan consequence we request connected Saturday," nan coach said.

Dobson paid tribute to Nel, who is simply a pivotal subordinate connected some defence and onslaught for nan Stormers.

"Ruhan ever puts nan squad first and sets a awesome illustration for those astir him successful nan measurement he approaches nan game. We are fortunate to person him and hopefully nan squad tin make his 50th a memorable one," he said.

Saturday's conflict successful Exeter kicks disconnected astatine 18:30 (SA time).

ALSO READ | Nigel Owens says nary to Rassie connected joining Boks - report