News24.com | Telkom wins legal battle as court halts Ramaphosa's bid for SIU probe

President Cyril Ramaphosa's January 2022 proclamation for a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into alleged unlawful behaviour by Telkom and immoderate of its labor and agents has been declared "unconstitutional, invalid and of nary force", pinch nan North Gauteng High Court successful Pretoria mounting speech nan proclamation.



The resultant SIU investigation has besides been declared invalid and group aside, pinch nan investigating portion ordered to return to Telkom each documents it obtained successful pursuit of nan probe.

The investigation was into alleged maladministration, irregular and unapproved procurement and misappropriation of nationalist funds. Among nan complaints to beryllium investigated was an alleged irregular narration betwixt Telkom and immoderate of its suppliers, including Network Telex and a statement pinch British Telekom.

The president, nan SIU and nan curate of communications and integer technologies, arsenic good arsenic Edward George Scott, representing a backstage company, had each opposed Telkom's exertion to group speech some nan proclamation and nan resultant investigation into its affairs.

In upholding nan application, Judge Tlhapi awarded costs against those who opposed it.

The proclamation covered nan play starting successful June 2006 until nan day of nan proclamation - a 15-year-wide, "overbroad and vague" and invasive probe that Telkom contended was inappropriate for a listed company.

The institution had besides requested nan tribunal to find whether nan president had capable facts earlier him to make nan proclamation, acted successful a procedurally adjacent aliases procedurally logical mode and whether location was capable jurisdictional request for nan statesmanlike proclamation.

It contended that nan president had besides neglected to springiness Telkom an opportunity to make representations up of nan proclamation.

Telkom insisted nan president lacked particulars which are mandatory to fulfil nan request for an SIU investigation and that, arsenic a institution majority-owned by investors different than nan government, it was not a nationalist state-owned entity successful position of nan Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The authorities owns 40.5% of nan shares successful Telkom, while nan Government Employees Pension Fund owns 15.3% of nan stock. The remainder of nan shares are owned by backstage investors.

After nan waste of immoderate of nan government-held shares anterior to nan 1997 listing of Telkom connected nan JSE, nan authorities grounded to update nan PFMA, which would region nan reference to Telkom arsenic a Schedule 2 state-owned nationalist company. Telkom was capable to get open-ended exemptions from nan requirements of nan PFMA and was permitted to "act and waste and acquisition arsenic a commercialized entity" without immoderate authorities oversight, financing and control.

As such, nan institution besides did not autumn nether immoderate of nan grounds successful Section 2 of nan SIU Act.

Telkom said that successful authorising nan "vague allegations formulated successful nan widest imaginable terms", nan president had acted irrationally and arbitrarily.

The wide powers vested pinch nary limits successful nan president by nan SIU Act made it imaginable for maltreatment to occur.

Telkom besides alleged that nan consequences of subjecting to specified a wide publicised investigation caused billions of rand to beryllium mislaid successful shareholder value.

The president denied this, and contended he had taken into information nan memorandum of nan SIU and sought ineligible sentiment that agreed Telkom was a state-owned entity. The president besides denied that nan scope of nan SIU Act was excessively wide and lent itself to abuse.

The president had received complaints astir Telkom's business, and aft considering those and acquiring nan SIU's opinion, he wished an investigation was warranted.

Judge Tlhapi agreed pinch Telkom that nan authorities was simply an mean investor successful nan entity, and that Telkom was not a state-owned entity arsenic defined by nan SIU Act. While nan tribunal recovered nan president's determination was overboard and irrational, Telkom is, however, not excused from being investigated by nan SIU, should nan jurisdictional grounds beryllium met.