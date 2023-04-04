News24.com | Thabo Bester: Parliamentary briefing on prison escape postponed as G4S fails to appear, citing law

Tuesday's parliamentary portfolio committee briefing connected nan circumstances astir Thabo Bester's flight from nan Mangaung Correctional Centre had to beryllium postponed because information institution G4S did not arrive.

The briefing pinch nan ministries of constabulary and justness and correctional services was called a week ago, and was meant to commence pinch a position by G4S, nan administrator of nan Mangaung situation from which Bester escaped connected 4 May 2022.

Gratitude Magwanishe, nan chairperson of nan justness and correctional services portfolio committee, opened nan briefing by reference from a missive sent by G4S, explaining its absence.

According to nan letter, G4S could not look earlier nan committee without being issued a general invitation. It said it was bound by statutory obligations successful nan Correctional Services Act and was truthful incapable to rumor nationalist statements connected nan events of 3 May, aliases its practice pinch nan consequent investigations.

It said an charismatic invitation would mitigate nan obligations.

Much to nan annoyance of nan committee, nan missive added that nan backstage information institution would beryllium capable to travel to a proceeding aft Easter.

After comments from those present, Magwanishe said G4S would request to coming first, and frankincense nan gathering had to beryllium postponed.

He said nan institution would beryllium summoned to look connected a day wished by nan committee and nan speaker of nan National Assembly wrong nan week, and that they would not beryllium dictated by G4S connected a date.

In times of uncertainty you request publicity you tin trust. For 14 free days, you tin person entree to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, apical opinions and a scope of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest successful nan early today. Thereafter you will beryllium billed R75 per month. You tin cancel anytime and if you cancel wrong 14 days you won't beryllium billed. 

