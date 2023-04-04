News24.com | Traffic officials across SA gearing up for increased volumes over Easter weekend

Traffic volumes are expected to summation successful respective provinces complete nan agelong weekend.

Travellers to nan Eastern Cape person been warned to expect delays owed to flood-damaged roads.

Motorists person been warned postulation officers will beryllium connected precocious alert for drunk drivers.

Damaged roads from nan caller flooding successful nan Eastern Cape are apt to origin delays connected celebrated routes complete nan Easter weekend, nan provincial carrier section has warned.

This arsenic postulation officials crossed nan state cogwheel up for accrued postulation volumes arsenic holidaymakers return advantage of nan agelong weekend.

Eastern Cape carrier section spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said nan state would instrumentality roadworthy information plans connected Tuesday pinch an cognition connected nan N2 successful Mthatha.

He added that of peculiar interest this year, was nan way betwixt nan Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, pursuing harm to nan R61 during caller dense rains and flooding successful Port St Johns.

Binqose said nan diversion of vehicles from nan damaged roadworthy was apt to origin delays connected nan N2, including an accrued number of trucks.

He said nan different main arteries to different provinces were apt to beryllium engaged complete nan weekend, including nan N6 and N9.

He continued:

We are besides expecting postulation connected nan R61 betwixt nan Eastern Cape and Western Cape. That way ne'er fails to person postulation – it's a very, very engaged route.

Binqose said nan state would beryllium taking a patient stance connected drunk driving this year, pinch rule enforcement officers already instructed to return a zero-tolerance approach.



"Alcohol maltreatment has been a facet successful galore of nan crashes successful nan state complete highest vacation periods.

Binqose added: "While location are belief celebrations astatine this time, galore group besides return nan opportunity to person accepted ceremonies aliases sporting events, which are accompanied by alcohol."

He added that emergency aesculapian services unit would beryllium connected precocious alert to respond to immoderate accidents connected nan province's roads.

Last year, 162 group died connected South Africa's roads complete nan Easter period. The Eastern Cape accounted for 20 of those fatalities.

The Western Cape had nan highest number of roadworthy deaths pinch 34, followed by Gauteng (24), Mpumalanga (23) and KwaZulu-Natal (21).

The KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga carrier departments had not responded to requests for remark astatine nan clip of publication.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said this clip of twelvemonth often brought "a sizeable summation successful postulation volumes", and nan section needed to beryllium "on precocious alert to debar accidents".

He said 34 group died connected nan province's roads past year.

Mackenzie continued:

Road information is everyone's responsibility. It is up to each 1 of us, whether a driver, a passenger, aliases a pedestrian, to beryllium nan alteration we want to spot connected nan roads.

"One of nan astir important things to do, earlier moreover leaving home, is to cheque your conveyance and make judge it is safe for being connected nan road."

Mackenzie said nan state was rolling retired a web of licence-plate reference cameras to observe roadworthy postulation infringements, cloned number plates, fatigued drivers, and vehicles known to beryllium progressive successful crime.

"Taking chances, speeding, disobeying roadworthy rules and driving nether nan influence – among galore different irresponsible behaviours we spot connected a regular basis – put nan lives and information of each roadworthy users astatine risk.

"There is simply nary excuse. The stakes are excessively high.

"This vacation period, let's make these changes truthful that everyone will get location safely aft nan holiday."

National constabulary spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said constabulary visibility would beryllium heightened to guarantee a safe and unafraid Easter vacation for each South Africans.

"We telephone connected each communities to play their domiciled successful ensuring their ain information complete nan holidays.

"This tin beryllium done by being vigilant, abiding by nan laws of nan state and nan rules of nan road, reporting crime to nan authorities and exercising moderation particularly erstwhile it comes to nan usage of alcohol," Mathe added.

The constabulary said motorists could expect heightened roadblocks, patrols, search-and-seizure operations and strategically deployed resources successful each provinces.

Gauteng postulation constabulary spokesperson Sello Maremane said they would beryllium releasing a connection soon connected nan province's information plans for nan agelong weekend.

Last Easter, Limpopo recorded 19 deaths connected its roads, and nan North West 11.



Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said nan section had already started pinch postulation operations and accrued rule enforcement visibility.

She added nan province's postulation officers would stay connected precocious alert until nan extremity of nan month, to "cater for nan Freedom Day celebrations".

"Officers will beryllium moving 24/7 from Thursday 6 to Monday 10 April."

She said:

Driver behaviour is arsenic captious if not much successful preventing centrifugal conveyance accidents. In arsenic overmuch arsenic we will beryllium implementing our strategy towards nan simplification of roadworthy fatalities, nan bulk of nan work lies pinch individual drivers and different roadworthy users.

Chuene said nan section would attraction connected respective routes, including nan N1, N11, R101, R510, R516, R37, R555, R521, R524, R523, R36, R40, R71, and R81.

The North West Department of Community Safety and Transport said it would motorboat its roadworthy information scheme connected Tuesday.

Free State carrier section spokesperson, Hillary Mophethe, said nan state was prepared for accrued postulation volumes successful nan coming days.

Mophethe said further postulation officers would beryllium deployed from Wednesday erstwhile postulation was expected to increase, adding nan section would attraction connected routes starring to different provinces and separator posts.

Last year, six deaths were reported successful nan Free State, while nan Northern Cape had three.

The Northern Cape carrier section said it would motorboat its Easter information scheme connected Tuesday.