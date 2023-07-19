News24.com | Trial of Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers adjourns after Zandile Khumalo falls ill

The Senzo Meyiwa proceedings adjourned abruptly connected Wednesday, arsenic Zandile Khumalo said she is not emotion well.

The proceedings of 5 men accused of sidesplitting Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa had to adjourn early connected Wednesday.

This was aft nan State's first witnesser Zandile Khumalo said she was ill.

The defence had been owed to cross-examine her aft lunch.

The proceedings of 5 men accused of sidesplitting Senzo Meyiwa adjourned abruptly successful nan Gauteng High Court successful Pretoria connected Wednesday aft State witnesser Zandile Khumalo claimed she was not emotion well.

A visibly irritated Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told nan prosecutor, advocator George Baloyi, he was uncomfortable adjourning nan matter without knowing nan afloat reasons.

Mokgoatlheng past instructed Khumalo to return nan guidelines and opportunity what was incorrect pinch her, to which she responded by saying she had symptom successful her chest.

READ | Zandile Khumalo tells tribunal astir brawl betwixt Senzo Meyiwa's woman and girlfriend

She had been owed to beryllium cross-examined by nan defence aft lunch.

Earlier successful nan day, instantly aft lunch, Baloyi had asked for a little adjournment and didn't look comfortable pinch stating his reasons connected record.

Pushed by Mokgoatlheng for an explanation, Baloyi said location were problems pinch Zandile's accommodation, which he needed to benignant out.

Mokgoatlheng pointed retired to Baloyi that nan accommodation issues pinch Zandile were acquainted and had besides antecedently occurred successful nan first proceedings (which was nullified).



READ | 'Senzo, enactment pinch us': Zandile Khumalo breaks down arsenic she recalls trying to support Senzo Meyiwa alive

The 5 men alleged to beryllium nan killers of Meyiwa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are opinionated proceedings for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery pinch aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

The proceedings will proceed connected Thursday.