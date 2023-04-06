News24.com | UAE refuses Gupta extradition request on a technicality, but NPA says SA 'ticked all the boxes'

Atul Gupta pictured successful 2010. The UAE has refused South Africa's petition to extradite nan Gupta brothers.

The United Arab Emirates has refused South Africa's petition for nan extradition of nan G upta brothers.

The justness section was notified of nan determination successful a negotiated statement connected Thursday, moreover though nan determination was made successful February already.

South African authorities were shocked by nan decision. The prosecuting authority said each method processes had been complied pinch and each boxes had been ticked.

South African authorities are shocked by nan dismissal of a petition to person Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, extradited from nan United Arab Emirates (UAE) to South Africa to look money laundering and fraud charges.

What's worse is that nan determination was made successful February already but South Africa was only informed astir it this week.

The Gupta brothers were arrested successful nan UAE successful June.

In July, South Africa delivered a general extradition request. There were a number of engagements pinch Emirati authorities, and successful October, nan presiding judge and charismatic were asked to support nan South African Embassy successful Abu Dhabi and nan section abreast of developments, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said astatine a briefing connected Friday.

He said nan Guptas appeared successful tribunal successful nan UAE connected 13 February without South Africa being notified.

South Africa had requested an update connected nan lawsuit successful February and March, but nary updates were provided. The first update came connected Thursday nighttime erstwhile his section learnt pinch "shock and dismay", done a statement verbale (diplomatic note) via nan South African embassy successful Abu Dhabi, that nan exertion had been denied.

"Whether we person received an English type of nan statement verbale, we did. But nan summary of nan judgement was successful Arabic truthful we had to activity overnight. We received it astatine 8pm and had to activity overnight to construe nan summary of nan judgment. That is nan life we person been surviving pinch nan authorities successful nan UAE."

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find retired by using News24's CrimeCheck

Lamola said his section antecedently raised a interest that South Africa had not been informed astir whether nan Guptas had appeared successful tribunal - a modular believe successful extradition hearings - and had requested a gathering astatine some ministerial and cardinal authority levels.



He explained that nan extradition petition was denied connected nan ground of a technicality.



The tribunal recovered that connected nan complaint of money laundering, nan crime successful mobility was alleged to person been committed successful nan United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

Lamola said:

In position of nan national laws of nan United Arab Emirates, extradition tin beryllium denied because nan United Arab Emirates has nan jurisdiction to prosecute nan crime. On nan complaint of fraud and corruption, nan tribunal recovered that nan apprehension warrant relating to this complaint was cancelled.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi shed much ray connected this.



She said nan warrant successful question, which was nan first to beryllium issued, had not included each nan charges. A 2nd warrant was past issued pinch each charges included.

This, however, could easy person been explained if nan UAE tribunal had provided nan NPA pinch an opportunity to respond, she said.

Lamola confirmed that South African authorities were not asked to supply clarity.

READ | Trial of alleged Gupta associates nether way, SARS interrogator successful basking seat

"The reasons provided for denying our petition are inexplicable and alert successful nan look of nan assurances fixed by Emirati authorities that our requests meet their requirements."

Lamola said nan determination by nan Emirati authorities was inconsistent pinch Article 17 of nan United Nations Convention Against Corruption, to which some nations are signatories. It places a clear request connected authorities parties to get clarity connected a circumstantial matter earlier refusing an extradition request.

"This level of non-cooperation is highly unprecedented successful nan arena of extradition requests and communal ineligible assistance requests," Lamola added.

Justice Minster Ronald Lamola.

"The United [Arab] Emirates' behaviour does not accord pinch nan ethos of nan United Nations Convention Against Corruption. Amid what nan norm of rule should achieve, we judge that each authorities should err connected nan broadside of accountability and transparency, alternatively of opaqueness and obfuscation."



Batohi said nan National Prosecuting Authority had complied pinch each "technical aspects" of nan lawsuit and had "ticked each nan boxes".

"We worked highly intimately pinch nan UAE authorities," she added.

"To presume ineligible process was not followed correctly is perfectly incorrect."



The justness section is awaiting a transcript of nan afloat judgment.

READ | Atul, Rajesh Gupta applied for asylum successful Cameroon and Central African Republic: report



Lamola said his section was "bemused" by nan determination and would prosecute pinch nan UAE to lodge an appeal.



"South Africans would beryllium justified to judge that they are being denied justice, and we will enactment successful accordance pinch this belief. We will telephone upon our counterparts successful nan United Arab Emirates to honour nan missive and tone of nan United Nations Convention Against Corruption by ensuring that these matters raised are clarified pinch a grade of urgency," he said.