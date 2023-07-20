News24.com | Versatile prop Trevor still in Bok plans, says Bok coach Nienaber as Ox still on the mend

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said versatile prop Trevor Nyakane remains portion of nan team's plans, contempt an extended playing absence.

Nyakane past played for nan Boks successful September 2022 against Argentina successful Buenos Aires arsenic a substitute.

Nienaber was optimistic astir Ox Nche's betterment from a pectoral wounded to beryllium fresh for nan World Cup.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said versatile prop Trevor Nyakane is still successful nan action mix, while powerhouse loosehead prop Retshegofaditswe 'Ox' Nche continues to retrieve from his pectoral musculus injury.

The 34-year-old Nyakane, astir apt nan champion successful nan world astatine playing connected some sides of nan scrum without flinching, hasn't started a Test since nan 6 August All-Black brushwood successful Mbombela wherever he ended Angus Ta'avao's Test profession pinch a destructive scrumming display.

He came disconnected nan chair successful nan respective 24-8 and 36-20 distant Rugby Championship wins against Australia (3 September) and Argentina (17 September).

The Boks will big Argentina astatine Ellis Park adjacent week Saturday successful what will beryllium their past crippled astatine location earlier nan World Cup.

That will beryllium followed by 2 warm-up games against Argentina (5 August) successful Buenos Aires and Wales (19 August) successful Cardiff earlier a neutral against New Zealand astatine Twickenham connected 25 August.

Nyakane was portion of nan Springboks' year-end touring group but didn't get a game, contempt nary noticeable fittingness issues successful nan 3 games he was disposable for successful Dublin, Marseille, and Genoa.

The France-based subordinate couldn't play successful nan 27-13 triumph against England arsenic that Test fell extracurricular of nan World Rugby Test window, pinch Thomas du Toit coming successful for him.

Nyakane has been portion of nan existent Rugby Championship squad, but he hasn't played a crippled yet.

Meanwhile, Bulls loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp was drafted into nan squad arsenic screen for nan injured Nche, who was ruled retired of Test action for six weeks successful nan lead-up to nan Australia Test astatine Loftus connected 8 July.

Nienaber said successful Pretoria connected Thursday that Nyakane remains successful nan Bok plans, contempt his comparative deficiency of crippled time.

"Trevor is successful nan mix, for illustration everyone successful nan squad," Nienaber said.

"Normally, we'll beryllium down and look astatine what we request from our props from this challenge, and we spell pinch nan champion guys whom we deliberation tin combat that.

"It mightiness alteration going into nan Argentina Test."

Nienaber was besides mildly optimistic astir Nche's betterment chances up of nan World Cup squad announcement connected 8 August.

Nche, nan slightest knowledgeable Bok prop, has made a important world scatter that has seen him being rotated pinch nan seasoned Steven Kitshoff astatine loosehead.

Nche, who has started successful 14 of his 19 Tests since his 2018 debut against Wales successful Washington, has asked galore an opposing tighthead immoderate uncomfortable questions.

Nienaber said Nche will measurement backmost into nan action operation arsenic soon arsenic he is medically cleared.

"After nan injury, there's not a batch you tin do, truthful he's astir apt successful a sling astatine nan moment," Nienaber said.

"He was pinch america now successful nan gym pursuing his ain rehab, truthful he's engaged pinch nan worldly that he's allowed to do.

"When I said to nan expert and nan specialist, they said it looked for illustration a four-week wounded earlier he's medically bully capable to play.

"There are markers he needs to meet and if you miss one, there's a small setback."