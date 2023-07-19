News24.com | Video of Julius Malema struggling to slaughter cow sparks public outrage

EFF leader Julius Malema was slaughtering a cattle for its large bash connected 29 July astatine FNB stadium. Photo: Twitter

The NSPCA has been called connected to enactment pursuing a video of EFF leader Julius Malema struggling to bulldoze a cow.

In mentation for its 10th anniversary, nan statement slaughtered a donated cow, which would beryllium served astatine its bash astatine nan FNB Stadium connected 29 July.

The NSPCA has disclosed it is investigating nan incident.

A video of EFF leader Julius Malema struggling to bulldoze a cattle arsenic portion of nan party's 10th day has sparked nationalist outrage.

Various online users urged nan National Council of Societies for nan Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) to intervene.

This, aft nan EFF held a ceremonial bulldoze successful Magaliesburg connected 13 July, wherever animals donated to nan statement were being prepared for nan large bash astatine FNB Stadium connected 29 July.

The video shows a cattle successful a reddish cage pinch its caput sticking out.

Malema is seen holding a mini weapon which he stabs successful nan backmost of nan animal's head.

He makes respective attempts to bulldoze nan animal, many times jabbing nan weapon into nan cow; however, he makes small to nary progress.

The cattle appears to beryllium successful distress, struggling to move away.

READ | EFF asks for cows, donations to 'fund revolution' up of 10th-anniversary bash

During nan process, nan cattle is held successful spot by its horn by an EFF personnel arsenic others situation Malema, who changes knives during nan process, yet sidesplitting nan cow.

Enraged by this, nan nationalist has called connected nan NSPCA to return action and reside nan incident.

One scholar disheartened by nan video reached retired to News24, expressing their frustration, and calling it animal abuse.

He said:

I'm an expat South African and precocious received nan attached video of animal maltreatment being inflicted by Julius Malema. It shows him supposedly trying to bulldoze a cow, utilizing what I tin only telephone nan worst imaginable intends disposable to him. He'll astir apt effort and hide down nan full "culture" narrative, but according to nan SPCA's website, this is still not acceptable.

Linking an article by nan NSPCA, nan matter said astir the necessity of pre-stunning: making an animal unconscious earlier slaughtering it to minimalise its pain.

An excerpt from nan matter read: "Humane bulldoze involves a two-stage process. Animals are first stunned pinch a species-appropriate method, specified arsenic a captive bolt instrumentality successful nan lawsuit of cattle.

"Sheep and goats, poultry, rabbits, and pigs are usually electrically stunned successful an abattoir. This renders them unconscious and insensible to pain."

Responding to News24 connected whether it would prosecute nan matter, nan NSPCA said it was investigating it and would merchandise a connection successful owed time.

Its finance portion manager, Nadine Ferreira, added: "We are investigating nan bulldoze and besides nan bulldoze of a further 100 cattle. We admit your concern, and we are arsenic concerned."

The EFF was unavailable for comment.