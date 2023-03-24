News24.com | WATCH | A 4-year-old boy with a rare disease inspires over 70 volunteers to compete in Two Oceans

More than 70 volunteers will compete successful Cape Town's Two Oceans half-marathon to raise consciousness astir congenital muscular dystrophy.

Their information was inspired by a four-year-old boy diagnosed pinch a uncommon shape of nan disease.

"It gives you gratitude," said 1 of nan volunteers, who, for illustration astir of nan participants joining nan cause, is simply a first-time runner.

A four-year-old Cape Town boy diagnosed pinch a uncommon shape of muscular dystrophy has inspired a group of volunteers to compete successful this year's Two Oceans half-marathon.



They intend to raise consciousness astir nan incurable illness by moving for nan sufferers who cannot.

"On this journey, we realised that amount is not thing that we person but that we person to purpose for quality," said Tjaart van der Walt connected nan clip spent pinch his son, Lukas.

"When he is happy, we are happy, and that's what each genitor wants for their child."

This value clip consists of family outings to Melkbos Beach, cycling, and running, nan activities that bring a grin to Lukas' face, moreover though he is physically incapable to move.

Lukas suffers from an highly uncommon shape of congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD) caused by mutations successful nan LMNA cistron responsible for nan accumulation of definite proteins.

Around 100 cases of congenital muscular dystrophy owed to LMNA (L-CMD) person been reported successful aesculapian literature, according to Orphanet, a knowledge guidelines dedicated to uncommon diseases led by nan French National Institute of Health and Medical Research.

Degenerative disease

Like each different forms of muscular dystrophy, L-CMD causes progressive weakness and nonaccomplishment of musculus wide but astatine a much accelerated rate, pinch nan degenerative quality of nan illness affecting some nan lungs and bosom during early childhood.

At birth, Lukas had afloat activity of his arms and legs. Four years later, he tin only move his feet and thumbs, requiring imperishable oxygen ventilation done a tracheal stoma owed to nan dysfunction of nan diaphragm musculus responsible for breathing.

Elizabeth van der Walt, Lukas' mother said:

He needs 24/7 care. There are immoderate moments wherever you tin time off him unsocial to watch TV, but you tin ne'er spell excessively acold because thing tin happen.

In summation to changeless oxygen ventilation, which is further analyzable during higher levels of load shedding, Lukas besides relies connected a big of different specialised instrumentality to support him live and comfortable.

Because he cannot swallow, a suction instrumentality is utilized to forestall saliva build-up and asphyxiation, while nutrient is administered done a feeding conduit attached straight to his stomach.

Despite Lukas' inability to move independently and nan situation of being tied to machines for his survival, nan four-year-old's parents said he enjoyed thing much than being outdoors and progressive successful nan family's beingness activities.

"He makes maine consciousness contented erstwhile I look astatine him because he doesn't get bothered by awesome things. If he tin beryllium extracurricular connected a bully time erstwhile it's sunny and there's nary wind, he tin conscionable beryllium location extracurricular each day," added Elizabeth.

"If you look into his eyes, you tin spot that it gives him awesome pleasance for you to move, and I deliberation that's why he loves it erstwhile we return him connected a run.

"He wants to move, and he knows he cannot move, but if you tin move, he tin move. It almost becomes your work to move because you can."

Running for those who cannot

The conception of moving for those who cannot - because of muscular dystrophy - has go nan mantra of nan instauration started by Elizabeth and Tjaart.

The Little Lighthouse Foundation, created astatine nan extremity of 2019, is connected a ngo to create consciousness astir CMD successful South Africa while encouraging research, support, and treatment.

The instauration intends to do this by enlisting volunteers to participate successful high-profile, nationalist sporting events, for illustration nan Cape Town Cycle Tour and Two Oceans Marathon, nether nan Little Lighthouse banner.

These participants besides shape portion of nan foundation's fundraising efforts done galore BackaBuddy campaigns.

Elizabeth said:

About 90% of nan volunteers who are doing nan Two Oceans pinch america [this year] are first-timers and, to us, that's beautiful to spot because that's portion of our ngo and portion of our vision.

The number of volunteers for this year's title had grown to much than 70, whereas conscionable 4 participated successful 2022.



"These group moved extracurricular of their comfortableness zones for a small boy, not moreover knowing that they're besides moving guardant for themselves."

One of these first-time runners looking to complete nan 21km half-marathon successful April is simply a friend of nan Van der Walt family, Anna Solomon, who said nan thought of Lukas had helped her push done nan difficulties during her preparations for nan Two Oceans.

"I don't travel from a moving inheritance [but] pinch immoderate of life's challenges aliases difficulties you're facing, you person to person your 'why' that gives you your logic for doing something. Lukas and nan Little Lighthouse Foundation is decidedly that 'why'," added Solomon.

"When you're running, and your legs are tired, aliases you can't breathe, you put it into position … nan small feline that really wants to beryllium up and moving and mightiness beryllium struggling to respire that day. It gives you gratitude."