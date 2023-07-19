News24.com | WATCH | Truck crash on N3 highway near Cato Ridge causes traffic chaos

Traffic connected nan N3 road successful nan guidance of Durban and Pietermaritzburg was severely impacted erstwhile a motortruck overturned adjacent Cato Ridge connected Wednesday morning.



Shortly aft 07:00, emergency services were dispatched to nan segment of a motortruck clang connected nan N3.

Video from nan segment shows nan overturned motortruck blocking nan road.

Lane closures successful some directions led to superior congestion, pinch betterment efforts still underway by midday.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that nan motortruck driver, travelling successful nan guidance of Pietermaritzburg, had mislaid power of nan conveyance and collapsed into nan road divider.

"The driver sustained mean injuries and was transported to a adjacent installation by our guys," Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics told News24.

While nary different injuries were reported, "traffic travel has been affected", according to KwaZulu-Natal's carrier department, pinch each Durban-bound lanes remaining closed by midday and conscionable 1 lane successful nan guidance of Pietermaritzburg unfastened to roadworthy users.