News24.com | WATCH | Umlazi teacher goes viral for using trending songs to help pupils learn

Samkelo Mhlophe, a Life Sciences and Physics coach astatine Makhumbuza High School, uses TikTok to stock lessons pinch pupils and parents.

Views for 2 of his videos person surpassed 1.6 million.

Mhlophe, a Grade 12 teacher, says diversifying his school method to suit nan needs of pupils helps them understand nan taxable better.

A Life Sciences and Physics coach astatine Makhumbuza High School successful Umlazi, Durban, has captured nan hearts of pupils, parents and scores of societal media users pinch his unsocial school style.



Samkelo Mhlophe, 28, has garnered much than 1.6 cardinal views for each of nan 2 Life Sciences videos he has connected TikTok.

In 1 video, he explains nan improvement of an embryo and ovulation. The pupils tin past beryllium heard breaking into opus arsenic portion of nan lesson.

He told News24 his school style progressive fusing acquisition and entertainment.

Mhlophe, who has much than 3.4 cardinal likes and much than 281 000 followers connected nan video-sharing app, is alert of his power and uses it to use pupils.

"Posting videos connected societal media is astir helping learners. TikTok is simply a immense platform, and learners tin download videos. I didn't expect to person 1.6 cardinal views. Thousands worldwide and successful neighbouring countries person downloaded my videos. Some person asked for much videos and for maine to upload much connected YouTube. The much it trends, nan much it helps people," he said.

Mhlophe has been a coach since January 2020. He said his school style was effective because "it removed nan boring constituent of teaching" and made lessons nosy and easy to memorise.



"I find trending songs and alteration them into a lesson. If learners tin person songbooks, they tin memorise. What if I alteration a opus into a lesson? Surely, they will retrieve it.

"Any coach tin guidelines successful beforehand of nan learners and singing a book, but it takes a awesome coach to create strategies and make learners understand nan accusation [in nan book]. Information is everywhere, but we teachers are simplifiers of that information," he added.



According to Mhlophe, being a Grade 12 coach is challenging. He said diversifying his school attack to accommodate nan needs of each his pupils helped to execute nan value of passes he wanted.

He said:

Whatever useful for 1 learner cannot activity pinch each learners. As a teacher, you must self-introspect and inquire what you do incorrect aliases right. It is awesome that learners walk nan subject, but really are they passing? Quantity versus value is simply a immense issue.

KwaZulu-Natal acquisition section spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said nan section welcomed imaginative school methods that use pupils.

"We admit nan productivity of educators successful imparting knowledge to our learners successful a mode that will assistance them and [make them remember] forever."