News24.com | 'We will die from heartbreak': Family of murdered Western Cape woman laments case delays

The family of murdered Western Cape female Siphokazi Booi is dissatisfied pinch nan postponements successful nan lawsuit of nan man accused of her murder.

Booi was killed, and her assemblage was burnt beyond nickname successful 2021. Her fellow was arrested and charged pinch execution and battle pinch nan intent to origin grievous bodily harm.

He hasn't been sentenced. He appeared successful tribunal connected Thursday, but nan lawsuit was postponed for nan assignment of an independent attorney.

Lamenting "endless postponements" successful nan case, nan family of Siphokazi Booi, whose charred assemblage was recovered successful Paarl successful 2021, are waiting for closure.



Booi's then-boyfriend, Sithobele Qebe, accused of her execution and a complaint of battle pinch intent to origin grievous bodily harm, appeared successful nan Paarl Magistrate's Court connected Thursday.

The lawsuit was postponed to 30 May to let nan accused to name an attorney, according to Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

He allegedly killed Booi and burnt her assemblage beyond nickname successful September 2021.

Her charred remains were recovered connected a dumpsite a fewer metres from his shack successful White City, Mbekweni.

Booi's aunt, Nontando, told News24 nan family wanted closure and healing, and was unhappy astir nan "endless postponements" successful nan case.

She said 2 of Booi's family members died successful 2021 and 2022 and added that she believed they had died owed to heartbreak.

We consciousness for illustration this lawsuit is treated arsenic a joke. They person been postponing it since 2021. By now, it's for illustration he didn't do anything. Two family members person died from heartbreak, and we fearfulness we will besides dice from heartbreak. They must condemnation him truthful we tin get closure. It hurts america to spot him because we couldn't spot Siphokazi arsenic she was burnt beyond recognition.

Angry residents and Uthuso Community for Change members picketed extracurricular nan tribunal wherever Qebe appeared, demanding that nan lawsuit beryllium finalised and that Qebe beryllium sentenced.



Movement leader Dumisani Mziki told News24 that nan organization had signed a memorandum and petition detailing its demands and handed it complete to nan NPA and location court.

"[Qebe] has been changing lawyers since 2021, and they person been postponing for that reason. We will meet nan caput of justness successful Cape Town and nan NPA earlier 30 May regarding this case. They person grounded us. Her family members person died from trauma. They utilized to illness successful court," he said.

Responding to nan protest, Ntabazalila told News24 he didn't cognize nan contents of nan memorandum.

He said:

I'm alert of nan protesters who were successful court. Unfortunately, I do not person much accusation connected what nan protestation was astir aliases nan contents of a memorandum they person near astatine nan court.

Ntabazalila antecedently told News24 Qebe allegedly committed nan murder while he was retired connected bail for allegedly assaulting Booi a period before.



Mziki said Booi's execution could person been avoided had nan State denied him bail.

"We want victims of gender-based unit to beryllium free. We want women and children to beryllium free," he added.