News24.com | Wife of alleged Mpumalanga rhino-poaching kingpin shot dead days after his murder

Charlene Felicity Mathews, 30, was recovered pinch aggregate gunshot wounds to her head.

The widow of nan main of nan Mnisi clan successful Mpumalanga, Clyde Mnisi, was changeable dormant astatine nan couple's home.

Her decease comes a week aft Mnisi was changeable dormant successful a suspected hit.

Two different group astatine location with Charlene Felicity Mathews were wounded.

The widow of Clyde Mnisi, nan main of nan Mnisi clan who was accused of being a kingpin successful a monolithic rhino-poaching syndicate, was gunned down days aft his funeral, constabulary said connected Tuesday.

The incident happened astir 01:10 astatine nan couple's location successful Mkhuhlu Section F.

Mpumalanga constabulary spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said Charlene Felicity Mathews, 30, was recovered successful nan house. She had aggregate gunshot wounds to her head.

Mohlala added that 2 different men, identified arsenic family members, were wounded and taken to nan hospital.

"Preliminary investigation by nan constabulary has since revealed that equipped suspect(s) someway sewage into nan location and changeable astatine nan 3 victims and past fled nan scene."

He said:

Police recovered immoderate cartridges connected nan scene. A squad of investigators has been assembled and has already begun pinch nan probe pinch [the] dream [of arresting] nan perpetrator(s).

"Part of nan investigation will beryllium to found really nan suspect(s) gained introduction to nan house," he said.



Mohlala said nan motive for nan shooting was unknown.

No arrests were made.

Mnisi, who was inaugurated arsenic nan accepted leader of nan Mnisi clan successful 2022, was murdered adjacent to nan Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, adjacent White River, connected 26 March.

Chief Clyde Mnisi astatine his inauguration successful October 2022. Supplied

He was travelling pinch his driver successful a Toyota Avanza connected Airport Road erstwhile 1 of nan vehicle's tyres was punctured.

According to nan police, Mnisi and his driver were waiting for assistance erstwhile a achromatic BMW X5 stopped beside them.

It is alleged that astir 5 men wearing balaclavas and gloves, and wielding "high-calibre rifles", sewage retired of nan BMW and approached nan passenger's broadside of nan Avanza, wherever Mnisi was seated.

The shooters are alleged to person uttered immoderate words to nan main earlier they began shooting.

News24 reported that Mnisi's execution occurred aft his co-accused, Petros Sydney Mabuza, was killed successful different evident deed successful 2021, pinch some murders pursuing nan execution of Colonel Leroy Bruwer, who had been investigating nan syndicate.

Charlene Felicity Mathews Supplied

The syndicate allegedly operated pinch almost subject precision astir Kruger National Park, arsenic good arsenic backstage and state-owned reserves successful KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

It allegedly moved rhino horns from protected areas done a logistical, communication, and income web that included authorities officials, truthful that it could enactment undetected.

The horns were allegedly sold astatine nan highest value to markets successful Gauteng, earlier they were distributed to markets successful Southeast Asia.

Mnisi was meant to look successful nan Mpumalanga High Court successful Mbombela.