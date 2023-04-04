News24.com | WRAP | North-South Festival: Highlights, results, fixtures as SA's top rugby schools do battle

The country's apical rugby schools person been doing conflict astatine nan yearly North-South schoolboy rugby show astatine Pretoria Boys High School.

The show started connected 31 March and wraps connected 4 April, and each time hundreds of spectators person been streaming done nan schoolhouse gates to drawback a glimpse of nan action.

SuperSport Schools person been connected tract covering nan matches, and we person included immoderate of their footage below, arsenic good arsenic nan results from nan week.

Day 1 results:

Grey College 33-12 Paarl Gym

Affies 25-24 Durban High School

Noordheuwel 45-45 Maritzburg College

Nelspruit 33-39 Glenwood

EG Jansen 19-13 Welkom Gym

Waterkloof 22-19 Drostdy

Day 2 results:

Monument 44-24 Paul Roos

Menlopark 11-71 Outeniqua

Jeppe 21-43 Paarl Boys’ High

Garsfontein 34-26 Stellenberg

Helpmekaar 29-26 Oakdale

Pretoria Boys High 35-31 Durbanville

Day 3 results: