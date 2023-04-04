News24.com | WRAP | North-South Festival: Highlights, results, fixtures as SA's top rugby schools do battle

Luc du Toit of Maritzburg College (Gallo)
The country's apical rugby schools person been doing conflict astatine nan yearly North-South schoolboy rugby show astatine Pretoria Boys High School.
The show started connected 31 March and wraps connected 4 April, and each time hundreds of spectators person been streaming done nan schoolhouse gates to drawback a glimpse of nan action.
SuperSport Schools person been connected tract covering nan matches, and we person included immoderate of their footage below, arsenic good arsenic nan results from nan week.
Day 1 results:
Grey College 33-12 Paarl Gym
Affies 25-24 Durban High School
Noordheuwel 45-45 Maritzburg College
Nelspruit 33-39 Glenwood
EG Jansen 19-13 Welkom Gym
Waterkloof 22-19 Drostdy
Day 2 results:
Monument 44-24 Paul Roos
Menlopark 11-71 Outeniqua
Jeppe 21-43 Paarl Boys’ High
Garsfontein 34-26 Stellenberg
Helpmekaar 29-26 Oakdale
Pretoria Boys High 35-31 Durbanville
Day 3 results:
EG Jansen 23-22 Drostdy
Waterkloof 32-28 Glenwood
Nelspruit 7-35 Durban High School
KES 19-49 Paarl Gym
Grey College 37-24 Maritzburg College
Day 4 fixtures:
Garsfontein vs Oakdale
Noordheuwel vs Durbanville
Helpmekaar vs Stellenberg
Pretoria Boys’ High vs Paul Roos
Menlopark vs Welkom Gym
Monument vs Outeniqua
Affies vs Paarl Boys' High
