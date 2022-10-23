Newsdeck: Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect’s colleagues, governor’s friends

By Kanishka Singh

Police identified the dormant arsenic Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64; and Deana Eckert, 57.

“I person a very bully friend who didn’t make it today. And I person different adjacent friend who didn’t either,” a visibly affectional Beshear told reporters successful a news briefing connected Monday.

Elliott was a elder vice president of Old National Bank whose downtown branch successful Louisville was nan tract of Monday’s assault. He had served arsenic chair of Beshear’s inaugural committee successful 2019.

“He helped maine go governor,” Beshear said, describing Elliott arsenic “an unthinkable friend.”

Elliott had besides served arsenic chair of nan Kentucky Retirement Systems committee and was appointed to nan committee by nan existent governor’s begetter Steve Beshear, a erstwhile politician himself.

Barrick’s LinkedIn floor plan showed he was nan elder vice president of commercialized existent property banking astatine Old National Bank and had been pinch nan patient for little than a year.

His church, Holy Trinity Parish Louisville, said connected Facebook he was survived by his woman and 2 children. It organized a gathering connected Monday “to observe Josh’s life and to support and emotion his family successful this astir difficult time.”

Farmer’s LinkedIn page showed her to beryllium a indebtedness expert astatine nan slope while Tutt, who was nan eldest among nan deceased victims and a lifelong Kentucky resident, served arsenic a existent property marketplace executive astatine Old National Bank and had been pinch nan patient for astir 10 years.

Eckert, 57, who died precocious connected Monday, had worked astatine Old National Bank for complete six years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was an executive administrative officer. Her family told an ABC News connection she underwent aggregate surgeries connected Monday but did not survive.

The fishy was fatally changeable astatine nan segment and identified by constabulary arsenic Connor Sturgeon, 23, who had joined nan downtown branch of nan Old National Bank arsenic a full-time worker past year. Besides nan 5 group who died, 8 others were wounded successful Monday’s shooting.