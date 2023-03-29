Next says prices to rise by less than expected this year

Image source, Next

High Street retailer Next has said it will put up its prices by little than expected this year.

It said it now expected prices to emergence by 7% successful nan outpouring and summertime of 2023, and 3% successful nan autumn and wintertime - somewhat little than nan increases it warned of successful January.

It said shipping costs were falling and suppliers were charging amended rates.

It came arsenic Next reported a 5.7% emergence successful pre-tax profits to £870.4m for nan twelvemonth to January.

On Tuesday, nan retailer besides announced it would bargain nan Cath Kidston manner marque for £8.5m, but not its shops.

Next has astir 500 stores and trades online. It is often considered a bully parameter of really nan British High Street is doing.

The retailer had already put up its prices successful 2022, blaming rising accumulation costs and a weaker pound.

And successful January it said prices would person to emergence again by 8% this outpouring and summer, and by a further 6% this autumn.

Despite nan beardown results, Next said it predicted 2023 would beryllium bumpy, pinch income and profits falling arsenic power and costs costs remained high.

Most businesses person been putting up prices, pinch grocers Aldi and Lidl hiking them recently.

Last twelvemonth bakery concatenation Greggs, retailer Marks & Spencer and furnishings business Dunelm besides announced value increases.

The Bank of England expects wide ostentation - nan complaint astatine which prices emergence - to autumn to nether 3% by nan extremity of nan year, arsenic power and nutrient costs travel down.

But location was a astonishment jump successful ostentation to 10.4% successful nan twelvemonth to February from 10.1% successful January.

Governor Andrew Bailey urged businesses not to put up prices faster than inflation, informing it would thrust up nan costs of surviving moreover further.

"I would opportunity to group who are mounting prices - please understand, if we get ostentation embedded, liking rates will person to spell up further and higher ostentation really benefits nobody," Andrew Bailey told nan BBC's Today programme.