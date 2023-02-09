NFL owner says 'there is going to be an international division': report

The National Football League will reportedly beryllium global.

After respective years of experimentation, an anonymous owner told Front Office Sports that nan convention will person an world division.

"We don’t cognize if it’s going to hap successful 2 years, 5 years, aliases whenever, but there’s going to beryllium an world division," the proprietor said.

The first NFL crippled held extracurricular nan United States was successful 2005, erstwhile nan Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers played successful Mexico City, and each squad has played internationally since, pinch astir games being played overseas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Inside nan stadium pinch flags of Great Britain, nan NFL and nan United States, anterior to nan NFL lucifer betwixt New York Giants and Green Bay Packers astatine Tottenham Hotspur Stadium connected October 9, 2022, successful London, England. (Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Rumors person swirled for years that a existent squad could move to England, but it seems for illustration nan NFL would thin toward adding respective description teams location instead.

The NFL has not expanded since 2002 pinch nan Houston Texans, and not by aggregate teams successful 1 twelvemonth since 1995, erstwhile nan Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars came about.

But nan league, already pinch 32 teams, seems fresh for different group of franchises.

A wide position wrong nan stadium anterior to nan NFL lucifer betwixt Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers astatine Allianz Arena connected November 13, 2022, successful Munich, Germany. (Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

PAT MCAFEE SEEKS DISMISSAL OF BRETT FAVRE'S DEFAMATION SUIT AGAINST HIM, ASKS QB FOR CHARITY DONATION INSTEAD

"I deliberation what we are focused connected is building capacity, truthful if location were that opportunity — whether a nine wanted to see relocation aliases perchance looking astatine description — we are successful that mode," said Peter O’Reilly, nan NFL’s executive VP of nine business, international, and convention events. "In London, wherever we’ve been for a agelong time, and now successful Germany, we’re making judge we’ve sewage nan stadium partners, nan governmental partners and nan instrumentality support to prolong that possibility."

The singing of nan nationalist anthem anterior to a crippled betwixt nan San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals astatine Estadio Azteca connected November 21, 2022, successful Mexico City, Mexico. (Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Five NFL games will beryllium held successful different countries this upcoming season, conscionable for illustration this past campaign: 3 games were successful England, 1 was successful Germany and nan different was successful Mexico City. This year, it will beryllium 3 successful nan UK and 2 successful Germany.